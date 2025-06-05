2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Launch Price Rs 10.3 L – Gets New Colours

Suzuki Motorcycle India has just launched the updated V-Strom 800DE in the country. This is Suzuki’s only ADV (or Adventure Tourer) motorcycle in the ‘Big Bike’ category and it is well received across the world. With the 2025 update, Suzuki is bringing a revised powertrain that is now adheres to latest emission standards and gets new colours.

2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE

With respect to prices, 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE remains the same as MY24 version, at Rs 10.3 lakh (Ex-sh). That is because there are no added features or equipment with this update. The 2025 V-Strom 800DE carries similar equipment and features as its predecessor did and offers similar touring experience.

Suzuki has added three new and striking colours to 2025 V-Strom 800DE’s palette. These include Pearl Tech White, Champion Yellow No.2 and Glass Sparkle Black. It has to be noted that Pearl Tech White colour gets Blue spoked rims and Champion Yellow No.2 gets Black body panels and Blue rims.

Glass Sparkle Black, on the other hand, is slightly unique as it gets Grey and Red coloured graphics on body panels and Black rims, instead of Blue. All three colours look attractive and fresh and are likely to appeal to target customers. Suzuki will offer 2025 V-Strom 800DE through their big bike dealership across India.

Equipment and components remain the same too. 2025 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE retains its 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination along with its Hitachi Astemo USD telescopic front forks and rear mono-shock, a 20L fuel tank, 220 mm ground clearance, three Riding Modes, Suzuki Traction Control System, ABS Modes and more.

Powering this adventure tourer is a BS6 P2 OBD2B emission compliant 776cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled DOHC 4V/cyl engine that is capable of generating 83 bhp of peak power and 78 Nm of peak torque, mated to an electronic throttle (ride-by-wire throttle), a bi-directional quick-shifter, a 6-speed gearbox, Low RPM Assist feature and Suzuki’s Easy Start system.

Statement from Suzuki

Commenting on its latest offering in the big-bike segment, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE now OBD-2B compliant and available in updated colours, we continue to provide adventure seeking riders with an option that is ready for diverse riding conditions. These updates focus on offering more choice while staying aligned with evolving government norms and rider preferences.”