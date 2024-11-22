2025 Suzuki V-Strom SX Launch Price JPY 591,800 (Rs 3.24L) – Gets New Colour

With a fully-digital instrument cluster, 2025 Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 packs Bluetooth connectivity along with turn-by-turn navigation

Based on the highly competitive 250cc platform, Suzuki V-Strom SX has been a potent ADV-style motorcycle. In Japan, Suzuki has updated the V-Strom SX for MY25 and gave it a brand new colour apart from outgoing palette. This new colour aims at uplifting V-Strom SX’s overall appeal than before.

2025 Suzuki V-Strom SX

If there is one motorcycle lineup in India known to be the most underrated, it has to be Suzuki’s 250cc lineup. Based on this platform, Suzuki sells three body variations – Gixxer 250 (Street Fighter), Gixxer SF 250 (Supersports) and V-Strom SX 250 (ADV-style Tourer). The most expensive of these trio is Suzuki V-Strom SX 250.

In Japan, Suzuki just updated its V-Strom SX for 2025 model year with a new colour. At the same time, Suzuki has also updated V-Strom SX’s pricing for MY25 in Japan. Suzuki has revised the price of V-Strom SX from JPY 569,800 (including tax) to JPY 591,800 (including tax). Launch will happen on November 28th.

In today’s currency exchange rates, this pricing turns out to be Rs 3.11 lakh and Rs 3.24 lakh, respectively. The newly added colour is a striking one. Suzuki calls it Sonoma Red Metallic and is a lovely shade of Red, complementing V-Strom SX’ new-age design. The new Sonoma Red Metallic joins the palette containing Champion Yellow No. 2 and Glass Sparkle Black.

In India, Suzuki V-Strom SX is among the slow sellers in the market. If we take sales performance in September 2024, V-Strom SX sold 626 units. Having more colours can boost sales proposition of this adventure tourer. As of now, Suzuki Motorcycles India has not made any announcements for colour add-ons or updates for V-Strom SX.

For context, India-spec Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 gets Champion Yellow No. 2 and Glass Sparkle Black colours that JDM gets. On top of these two, there is a Pearl Blaze Orange shade for India that aims to appeal to young buyers. The new Sonoma Red Metallic might increase the sales proposition in Indian market.

Any other changes?

Apart from the new colour and revised prices, V-Strom SX 250 remains the same. It is still powered by the same SOHC 4V oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that is capable of generating 26.1 bhp of peak power and 22.2 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

19-inch front, 17-inch rear alloy wheels wrapped with 100/90 front and 140/70 rear tyres, single disc brake setup at both ends, dual-channel ABS, RSU telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock, tall windscreen, semi-fairing bodywork, LED lighting, fully digital LCD cluster with Bluetooth and navigation are notable attributes.