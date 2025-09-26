2025 Suzuki V-Strom SX Launch Price Rs 1.98L – 4 New Colours

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) has just updated its quarter-litre adventure tourer, the V-Strom SX. For the model year 2025, Suzuki is giving V-Strom SX new colours and the company has just flagged off a 10-day Himalayan Expedition for V-Strom SX owners from Delhi and will conclude back in Delhi on October 5th. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Suzuki V-Strom SX

For the model year 2025, Suzuki V-Strom SX has received a subtle update from the brand. This quarter-litre adventure tourer from Suzuki has just received four new colour options along with new graphics to establish a new visual identity and appeal to more buyers than it did before this update.

Launch price of 2025 Suzuki V-Strom SX is Rs 1,98,018 (Ex-sh). There are attractive festive benefits like Rs 5,000 worth exchange offer, free extended warranty worth Rs 1,709 along with insurance benefits up to Rs 8,000. The company is offering financing services with loans up to 100% without any hypothecation.

The new colours for 2025 Suzuki V-Strom SX are Pearl Fresh Blue + Glass Sparkle Black, Champion Yellow No. 2 + Glass Sparkle Black, Pearl Glacier White + Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, and Glass Sparkle Black. Graphics have been revised with MY25 version and there are textured patterns on side panels for enhanced look and feel.

Everything else remains the same with a semi-fairing, tall windscreen, LED headlights, knuckle guards, upright seating posture, fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth and navigation, among others. It retains the same 249cc single-cylinder SOHC 4V oil-cooled engine with 26.5 PS of peak power and 22.2 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

V-Strom Expedition

For the first time, SMIPL has flagged off an attractive V-Strom Expedition for its customers. This is a 10-day ride flagged off from Delhi and back, traversing breathtaking and picturesque terrains of the Himalayas across Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh regions. High altitude passes, winding mountain roads, unpaved terrains are some of the highlights of this expedition.

It is aimed to bringing the V-Strom community together for an unforgettable Himalayan adventure. Where participants get to soak in breathtaking landscapes of the Himalayan mountain range, while experiencing capabilities of their V-Strom motorcycles.

Statement from SMIPL

Speaking on this, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The launch of the V-STROM SX in new colours with refreshed graphics gives our customers more exciting choices while staying true to the motorcycle’s proven reliability and performance. At the same time, the first-ever V-STROM Expedition for customers is an initiative to celebrate our growing community of adventure enthusiasts. It is not just about riding together but also about experiencing the capabilities of the V-STROM SX in real-world conditions.

Through such experiences, we seek to nurture a culture of adventure touring in India, where the V-STROM SX becomes a trusted partner for exploration. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to bringing many more such experiences that strengthen our bond with customers while offering them the thrill of riding motorcycles built for reliability and exploration.”