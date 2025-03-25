2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Spied Again – New Design, Flush Door Handles

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the first ever update to Altroz premium hatchback. There have been multiple test mule sighting instances and the frequency of these sightings are increasing. This suggests testing is going in full swing and Tata might be eying for an all-important festive season launch.

2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Spied

Altroz is currently the most versatile hatchback on sale in India. It is India’s only Diesel hatchback and it is India’s only premium hatchback with dual-cylinder CNG tech. Now, Tata is upping the value proposition of Altroz with a facelift set to launch around the festive season with more features and technology.

Altroz has never been updated with respect to its design. It is a handsome machine which just needs some nips and tucks to bring it in line with modern times. That’s exactly what Tata seems to be doing as well. As seen in these spy shots, Tata is carrying over the same sleek and aerodynamic silhouette of current Altroz.

Front fascia gets the most updates and we can see a new headlight design that somehow reminds me of Indica Vista. It is expected to be LEDs, this time around, housed inside projector units. LED DRLs are likely to be part of the headlights and not positioned inside fog lamp housing. In addition, you now get flush door handles.

What to expect?

Speaking of, Altroz facelift still gets fog lamps, but they look smaller and could be projector LEDs. These fog lamps are housed inside a pill-shape element that extends downwards. Windscreen wipers look like they are of frameless aerodynamic design. Overall headlight shape has become sleeker.

We can expect upper grill area to be closed off as there is a pronounced slit below it. Lower grill could get larger for a sportier appeal. At the sides, we will get a new design for alloy wheels and the rest will be carried over. Rear will get a new bumper along with revised LED tail light with a new signature look.

On the inside, we can expect Altroz facelift to feature the same dashboard layout with a free-standing 10.2-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. We can expect steering wheel to be updated with the newer design featuring an illuminated logo and climate control panel to be replaced with Tata’s newer touch and toggle design.

Where feature upgrades are concerned, we can expect 2025 Tata Altroz facelift to get a new 10.2-inch instrument screen, ventilated seats, powered drivers’ seat, an auto-dimming IRVM, ADAS, 6 airbags as standard, upgraded telematics suite, ambient lighting and maybe even a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

Under the bonnet, Altroz facelift is expected to retain the same engine options as current model. A 1.2L NA Petrol engine and a 1.5L Turbo Diesel engine with standard Altroz and a 1.2L Turbo Petrol engine with Altroz Racer are expected. We wish Tata offers 6-speed DCA gearbox with Altroz Racer and Diesel variants of standard Altroz with the facelift model.

