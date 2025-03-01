2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Spied – Exterior, Interior Changes Leaked

Key updates for Altroz facelift include a revised front fascia, sportier tail lamps and availability of premium features with lower variants

Tata Motors is readying the Altroz facelift, which has been spotted on road trials. Latest spy shots provide a glimpse of the likely changes across exteriors and interiors. Mechanically, we can expect it to remain the same packing the same set of powertrains as the current model. Let’s take a closer look to understand what’s in store.

Altroz facelift – What to expect?

Wrapped in heavy camouflage, the Altroz facelift test vehicle hides the finer details. However, there doesn’t appear to be any major changes to the exteriors. The ones that are evident include a refreshed bumper design. The lighting setup appears to be the same as the current model in most parts. We hope the headlamps are LEDs this time around.

However, it appears that new LED elements have been introduced with the indicators and taillights. Side profile will be carried over while we get a fresh look with a new design for the alloy wheels. Inside, Altroz facelift could be updated with new upholstery and door trim. Other than that, much of it will be carried over from the current model.

There’s a possibility that some of the premium features available with top variants could be introduced with the lower variants. For example, the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman is currently available with XZ LUX variant onwards. This can be made available with some of the lower variants.

Similarly, ventilated front seats are currently available with only the special Altroz Racer edition. It could be introduced with the standard top-spec variant. With this segment-first feature, Altroz will have enhanced capabilities against rivals like Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20.

Voice-activated electric sunroof is available from Altroz XM+ S trim onwards. In the premium hatchback segment, electric sunroof is available with Hyundai i20 and Altroz. But Baleno and Glanza do not have this feature. Yet, this duo dominate the sales charts, despite not having sunroof.

Same powertrain options

Tata Altroz facelift is likely to continue with the existing engine options. In the premium hatchback segment, it is the only one to continue with a diesel option. Baleno and i20 used to be available with diesel engine options. But these were discontinued with the stricter emission norms. Baleno, Glanza and i20 are available with only petrol engine options. CNG as bi-fuel is available with Baleno and Glanza.

Altroz has two petrol and one diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine generates 88 PS and 115 Nm. It is offered with transmission choices of 5-speed MT and 6-speed DCA. CNG option is available with this engine. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine is available with the Altroz Racer edition. It generates 120 PS and 170 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The 1.5-litre turbo diesel unit makes 90 PS and 200 Nm. It is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission. It remains to be seen whether the Altroz facelift can help it catch up with rivals. The premium hatchback segment is currently dominated by Maruti Baleno. Altroz also trails Toyota Glanza and Hyundai i20 in sales.

Source