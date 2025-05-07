2025 Tata Altroz Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Launch During TVC Shoot

In the run-up to its official debut, the updated Tata Altroz has now been spotted completely undisguised for the first time during a TVC shoot. The new Altroz is set to be launched later this month, with Tata Motors planning a detailed reveal of its exterior and interior design on May 9, 2025, followed by a price announcement and launch on May 22. Spy shots are credited to The Indian Motorheads channel.

Sleek New Design – First Look at 2025 Altroz Facelift

The leaked image confirms several styling updates that give the Altroz a more modern and upmarket appearance. The front fascia features sleeker LED DRLs integrated into a redesigned LED projector headlamp cluster, giving the car a more aggressive road presence.

The lower bumper area gets sharper cuts and blacked-out accents, while the new connected LED tail lamp setup at the rear adds to its premium character. Also visible are the new flush door handles – a segment-first feature – that contribute to a cleaner side profile.

Premium Cabin and Feature Upgrades

Tata Motors has already teased the new Altroz’s interior, which shows a major overhaul in design and tech. The dashboard gets a new layout with minimalistic styling and sleeker air vents. Key highlights include:

– New 10.25-inch floating infotainment system by Harman

– 10.2-inch digital driver’s display with full-screen navigation

– 360-degree HD camera

– Touch-based climate controls

– 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo

– Voice-activated electric sunroof

– Updated seats with enhanced bolstering and contrast detailing

Safety and Powertrain Options

Tata Altroz is expected to retain its strong focus on safety and is likely to continue with its 5-star rating. It will be equipped with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ESC, and more.

Under the hood, the facelifted Altroz will be offered with the same set of powertrain options:

– 1.2L Naturally Aspirated Petrol (Manual & DCA automatic)

– 1.2L Turbo Petrol (Manual only for now)

– 1.5L Diesel (Manual)

– 1.2L Petrol-CNG with Tata’s dual-cylinder CNG tech

Launch Timeline

– May 9 – Full exterior and interior reveal

– May 20 – Cars reach dealerships for display

– May 25 – Test drives expected to commence

– May 22 – Official launch and price reveal

– Post launch – deliveries to begin

With major design enhancements, class-leading features, and multiple fuel options, the new Tata Altroz facelift aims to further strengthen its position in the premium hatchback segment against rivals like the Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza, and Hyundai i20. Stay tuned for more updates.