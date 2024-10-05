2025 Tata Harrier EV Spied In Jabalpur – Exteriors, Interiors, New Details

As the electric segment gains momentum, new products like Harrier EV will help Tata Motors maintain its lead position

2025 Tata Harrier EV has been spotted multiple times on road tests since the concept was unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo. This recent test vehicle was clicked in Jabalpur, MP, while stationed in a parking lot. Tata Harrier EV is expected to be launched by the end of this current financial year.

2025 Tata Harrier EV – Exteriors, Interiors revealed

In terms of its design and styling, Harrier EV closely mirrors its ICE sibling. Design features seen with the concept have been implemented in the production model in most parts. Some of the key highlights include Bi-LED projector headlamps, sequential LED DRLs and centre position lamp and front LED fog lamps. Changes for Harrier EV will include a closed-off grille and refreshed lower fascia.

Side profile is largely the same as the ICE model. But this test vehicle has a different design for the alloy wheels in comparison to that of test vehicles spotted earlier. The wheels have R17 235/66 Apollo tyres. 2025 Tata Harrier EV has conventional door handles, thick body cladding, blacked-out pillars and ORVMs with integrated turn indicators.

The charging port is installed on the left, just above the rear wheel. Rear profile seems familiar to that of ICE Harrier. The connected LED tail lamp with welcome and goodbye animation will be the same. Most features on the inside are the same as the ICE Harrier. It includes the dashboard, steering wheel, AC vents, door trims and centre console. One of the key highlights is the 12.3-inch centrally mounted touchscreen infotainment system.

Various other features will be common such as voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lighting and personalized lighting on the dashboard. 2025 Tata Harrier EV has the multifunction steering wheel with illuminated logo in the centre. It will be getting the new-gen central control panel and persona themed interiors. Interestingly, there is a roof mounted fan in this test mule. Probably for cabin air circulation when it is getting tested for range without AC.

Improved safety

Tata Motors will position the Harrier EV as a more premium product in comparison to the ICE Harrier. Accordingly, it will be getting some additional features. Safety will be enhanced with some new additions to the ADAS kit.

Existing ICE Harrier offers ADAS features such as forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. There’s traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, lane departure warning and blind spot detection. Users also benefit from lane change alert, rear collision warning and rear cross traffic alert.

Performance boost with AWD

2025 Tata Harrier EV will have AWD option, something that’s missing on the ICE Harrier. This will be another good reason why users may want to choose the EV version over the ICE model. Harrier EV will be based on Tata’s acti-ev pure EV architecture that also supports FWD and RWD. It is expected to get a 60-80 kWh battery pack. Certified range could be around 500 km and will support fast charging. Launch price could be around Rs 30 lakhs and will rival upcoming XUV700 EV.

