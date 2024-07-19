2025 Tata Harrier EV Spied With Alloys From Concept Showcased At Auto Expo

With close to 2/3rd market share in EV segment, Tata Motors will be keen to further cement its position in this space

Popular cars like Tiago EV, Punch EV and Nexon EV have helped Tata Motors to emerge as the top selling EV brand in the country. As competition intensifies, Tata has plans to launch multiple new products. One of these is Harrier EV, which is scheduled for launch in the current financial year.

Tata Harrier EV Spied with New Alloys

Latest spy shots of the Tata Harrier EV from Ladakh, shows it wearing a new set of alloys. These are the same alloys which the Harrier EV Concept was wearing, when it was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo last year. This is the first time that the Harrier test mule is spotted wearing these alloys.

Harrier EV is built on Tata’s born-electric acti.ev architecture. This is already in use with the Punch EV. Harrier EV is likely to have a 60-kWh battery pack, offering a range of around 500 km. The current ICE model is equipped with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It churns out 170 PS and 350 Nm. Transmission choices include 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. It is reported that Tata is also working on a petrol option for Harrier.

With its optimized battery pack design, acti.ev has been able to achieve 10% improvement in energy density. Multiple range options can be attained, from 300 km to 600 km. Charging options include support for 7.2kW to 11kW AC charger. With a 150 kW DC fast charger, around 100 km can be loaded in just around 10 minutes.

Harrier EV to get AWD, ADAS

Tata’s acti.ev pure EV architecture supports FWD and RWD with a single-motor setup as well as AWD with a dual-motor setup. It is likely that AWD option will be made available with Harrier EV. A test mule spotted recently was seen with an electric motor powering the rear wheels.

It is possible that this particular test mule could have been an AWD model. An AWD setup can significantly enhance the capabilities of Harrier EV. It is also relevant from a business perspective, as rivals such as upcoming XUV700 EV (XUV.e8) are also likely to offer AWD option.

While ICE Harrier already has ADAS, some additional features could be introduced with the Harrier EV. The acti.ev architecture to be used for Harrier EV has enhanced computing power and ADAS Level 2 capabilities. It is also designed to support ADAS L2+, thereby ensuring enhanced safety and navigation capabilities. The acti.ev platform supports 5G, something that will ensure seamless connectivity. Harrier EV will be getting features such as Vehicle to Load (V2L) and Vehicle to Vehicle Charging (V2V).

Charging network expansion

Parallel to introducing new models, Tata Motors is also working to expand its charging infrastructure. This will be critical in improving overall experience for Tata’s EV buyers. By the end of this decade, Tata Motors has plans to set up around 100,000 charging stations.

Another focus area is to expand the number of EV-exclusive showrooms. Over the next couple of years, more than 50 EV-exclusive showrooms will be opened. These initiatives will be beneficial for Tata’s upcoming electric cars such as Curvv EV, Sierra EV and Avinya models.