2025 Tata Nexon EV 40 kWh Variants Discontinued – Details

With the shifting trends in Indian electric car segment, Tata Motors has been surpassed in sales by JSW MG Motor with the raging popularity of Windsor EV. Tata is making major revisions to the Nexon EV Long Range (LR) variants in 2025 as per a new strategy, as it aims to boost sales and re-establish dominance in India’s electric car segment.

2025 Tata Nexon EV 40 kWh Variants

Post the launch of Curvv EV, Tata Motors made major revisions to Nexon EV in powertrains department. For the first time, we saw the launch of 45 kWh Nexon EV LR variants, which is the same unit seen in lower variants of Curvv EV. Before this update, Nexon EV used to get a 40.5 kWh battery pack with its LR versions.

In February 2025, Tata discontinued the LR versions of Nexon EV equipped with this 40.5 kWh battery pack. The company has not cited a reason behind this move. Tata is yet to reveal whether this is a permanent move or a temporary one as the company’s official website de-lists Nexon EV LR 40.5 kWh variants.

With this move, Nexon EV is now offered with just two battery pack options – a 30 kWh unit or a 45 kWh battery pack option. The 40.5 kWh battery pack acted as a decent middle ground between 30 kWh and 45 kWh, which is not on sale anymore. Range promised by the company is 275 km with 30 kWh battery pack and 489 km with 45 kWh battery pack.

What else is new?

With this revision, Tata Nexon is now offered in a total of 10 variants (5 MR and 5 LR) across 8 trim levels namely – Creative, Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, Empowered+ and Red Dark. Notably, Tata is offering LR variant equipped with 45 kWh battery pack right from the base Creative trim.

Price for 2025 Tata Nexon EV MR variants starts from Rs 12.49 lakh (Ex-sh) for Creative+ and goes till Rs 14.79 lakh (Ex-sh) for Empowered trim. 2025 Tata Nexon EV LR variants start from Rs 13.99 lakh (Ex-sh) for Creative and goes till Rs 17.19 lakh (Ex-sh) for Red Dark trim. Other then these updates, there doesn’t seem to be anything new with Nexon EV.