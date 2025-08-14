2025 Tata Punch EV Updated With New Colours and Faster Charging

With the launch of Punch, Tata Motors found its second superstar after Nexon and the same effect was recreated when Punch EV was launched in early 2024. Punch EV has been one of the most popular electric SUVs on sale in India and ahead of the festive season, Tata Motors is pushing an update to this vehicle.

As per this MY25 update, Tata Motors is expanding the colour palette of Punch EV with two new colours and is also offering faster charging with LR version with larger battery pack. Both of these updates are expected to boost Punch EV’s appeal and increase sales potential ahead of the all-important festive season.

2025 Tata Punch EV Updated

Tata Motors is diving into the festivities with exciting offers and discounts. Starting with the exciting Onam campaign in Kerala with benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh on its ICE and EV lineup. That said, Tata is also expanding the capabilities and stylistic appeal of one of its best selling EVs ahead of the festive season.

We’re talking about Punch EV, which is being offered with updated capabilities and has more colours in its palette. Starting with colours, Punch EV can now be had with exciting new colours like Pure Grey and Supernova Copper. Both these colourways are offered with Black roof option as well, improving its chic factor further.

Apart from these colours, Punch EV’s palette consists of Fearless Red, Seaweed, Empowered Oxide, Daytona Grey and Pristine White. Other than these new colours, Tata has not done any revisions to Punch EV’s design and aesthetics. Pricing starts from Rs 9.99 lakh (Ex-sh).

Faster Charging Than Before

While 2025 Tata Punch EV stays identical to its predecessor mechanically, the company has introduced faster charging with LR (Long Range) versions. This will allow users to clock more miles on their Punch EV and soak in meaningful experiences, rather than waste time at charging stations.

Now charging at a rate of 1.2C, 2025 Tata Punch EV LR versions allow users to go from 10% to 80% SOC in just 40 minutes from a 50 kW DC fast charger. In simpler words, this faster rate of charging allows for Punch EV to scoop up 90 km worth of range in just 15 minutes of DC fast charging.