2025 Tata Punch Facelift Interiors, Exteriors Leaked Before Launch

Tata Motors is working on a facelift for their best-seller Punch SUV. This is the product that turned Tata Motors’ fortunes around offering major volumes and many sales milestones and achievements. A facelift for Tata Punch is a big deal and it will dictate the company’s sales trends in the future.

The company has carefully formulated this update for Punch. There have been multiple test mule sightings of this vehicles. Latest spy shots are from automotive enthusiast Rajeev Bhosle, who spotted it in Pune city. These spy shots show interiors of this upcoming and give us a hint of what to expect. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Tata Punch Facelift Interiors

Now that Altroz facelift has been launched in India, Punch is the only remaining vehicle in Tata’s portfolio that still gets older interior design theme. With 2025 Tata Punch facelift, the company will fix it soon and offer similar interior design language that is seen with other offerings in its portfolio.

In that regard, we can see a new leatherette-wrapped 2-spoke modern steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo. This steering wheel gets a newer touch-and-toggle style audio and cruise controls too. Main addition with 2025 Punch facelift is Tata’s 7-inch TFT instrument cluster that is well laid-out and mighty informative.

The company is unlikely to offer a 10.2-inch instrument cluster with 2025 Punch facelift like it does with Punch EV. Infotainment screen is the same 10.2-inch unit that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly. While it is not seen on this particular unit, newer Clima FATC control panel could be offered with this update as well.

Centre console looks the same and carries forward a manual handbrake, cup holders, wireless charging pad, a front centre armrest and fabric seat upholstery. Dashboard looks more or less the same too.

Same exteriors as current model

While interior changes are rather exciting, this excitement kinda dulls down when we look at exterior changes. That’s because there doesn’t seem to be any. Speculations were that 2025 Tata Punch facelift will feature a similar fascia as Punch EV, which was more modern and upmarket. But this particular test Punch facelift test mule that carries interior updates, do not show anything new on the outside.

Engine and gearbox options are likely to be the same with 2025 Tata Punch facelift. This means the same 1.2L 3-cylinder NA Petrol engine with 86 bhp and 113 Nm along with i-CNG bi-fuel setup with 73.4 bhp and 103 Nm. A 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT will be offered with Petrol engine. Launch could happen around the festive season.