2025 Tata Sierra EV Spied Next To Safari Ahead Of Launch

Exterior detailing on the production model of Tata Sierra EV is largely the same as seen with the concept

Tata Motors will be introducing the Sierra EV next year in both ICE and EV formats. In its concept form, the SUV was last showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. Ahead of its launch, images of the production model have leaked online. Most of the styling bits seen with the concept version have been retained in the production model. Use of Tata’s new design language is evident, which can also be seen with other cars such as Curvv EV and upcoming Harrier EV.

Sierra EV – What to expect?

Sierra EV has a prominent closed-off grille section, top mounted full-width LED strip and a chiselled bonnet with distinctive lines. It has a strong presence when viewed from the side as well. Key highlights include flush door handles, door moulding, squarish wheel arches, thick body cladding, roof rails and sporty alloy wheels.

Sierra EV’s charging port is located at the rear on the left side. One of the USPs of Sierra EV is that it retains the signature features of the original ICE Sierra. Key among them are the wide B pillars and the wraparound glass effect at the rear.

With the use of a black plastic finisher, the rear windows merge seamlessly with the rear windshield. The same is applicable for the combo of the rear windows and the panoramic sunroof. However, that effect cannot be seen in these images, as only the side and front view has been captured.

At the rear, Sierra EV has sharp tail lamps and a full-width LED strip. A prominent bumper section complements the SUV’s dominating profile. A tailgate mounted spare wheel, as seen with the original Sierra, would have added more dynamism. However, that’s not available. At least, not with this particular unit. The spare wheel for Sierra is likely to be in the lower section of the boot.

Tata Sierra EV – Performance

Tata has not revealed any specs about the electric powertrain to be used with Sierra EV. The SUV could be using a 45 kWh or 55 kWh battery pack. Range could be around 550 km. While a single motor setup will be standard, it remains to be seen if a dual-motor configuration with AWD is also available.

During an investor’s meet, Tata recently announced that Sierra will be launched by the end of 2025. Before that, a preview could be provided around the 2025 festive season. Sierra will be available in both EV and ICE versions. As Tata is the market leader in the EV segment and wants to strengthen its position, Sierra EV is likely to be introduced first before the ICE model. A similar approach was utilized for Curvv. The Curvv EV was launched in August 2024, followed by the ICE variant in September 2024.

Source