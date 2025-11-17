2025 Tata Sierra Unofficial Bookings Begin at Select Dealerships

The highly anticipated 2025 Tata Sierra—recently showcased in its production-ready form—has already begun generating strong customer interest. Even before Tata Motors officially opens bookings, select dealerships across India have started accepting unofficial pre-bookings for the all-new midsize SUV.

Booking Amounts Between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000

According to dealer sources, the unofficial booking amount ranges from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000, depending on the dealership. These early bookings will reportedly be converted into official ones once Tata Motors formally opens the order books. For buyers looking to be among the first to receive the new Sierra, an unofficial booking may offer an early advantage when allocation begins.

Deliveries Expected from January 2026

While Tata Motors hasn’t yet announced the start of official bookings, dealers expect customer deliveries to begin in the first week of January 2026. However, considering Sierra’s popularity and the buzz surrounding its comeback, buyers should also be prepared for long waiting periods, much like other high-demand Tata models.

New Tata Sierra – Powertrain Options

The new-generation Sierra will likely be offered with three engine choices, including two all-new petrol units. Transmission options and variant details will be revealed closer to launch.

1. 1.5L Turbo Petrol (~170 PS) – A brand-new engine debuting with Sierra

2. 1.5L Naturally Aspirated Petrol (~120 PS) – Also all-new

3. 1.5L Turbo Diesel (118 hp) – Already used in models like Curvv and Nexon

Pricing Announcement on November 25

Prices for the 2025 Tata Sierra will be announced on November 25, with an expected range between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned in the competitive midsize SUV segment, the new Sierra will take on established rivals such as:

– Hyundai Creta

– Maruti Suzuki Victoris

– Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

– Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

– Kia Seltos

– Honda Elevate

– Skoda Kushaq

– Volkswagen Taigun

A Big Comeback for an Icon

The return of the Sierra has created significant excitement in the market, blending nostalgia with modern design and technology. With unofficial bookings already underway, anticipation is clearly building ahead of its official launch. More updates to follow as Tata prepares to introduce its newest midsize SUV to the Indian market.