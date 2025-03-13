2025 Tata Tiago NRG Unveiled – Revised Variants, New Features

One of India’s stalwart hatchbacks, Tata Tiago, was recently updated for MY25 version with updated exteriors and thoroughly overhauled interiors. Tiago’s slightly more rugged sibling, Tiago NRG, is also updated to MY25 version featuring similar upgrades as the standard 2025 model. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Tata Tiago NRG Unveiled

Prices for 2025 Tata Tiago NRG start from Rs 7.2 lakh (Ex-sh). When compared to the 2024 model, prices are higher and that’s because 2025 Tiago NRG starts from XZ trim onwards. Tiago NRG XT variant has been discontinued, which used to be offered with an attractive lower price tag.

Speaking of variants, 2025 Tiago NRG is only offered with XZ trim level, which is one below the top-spec XZ+. Tata is offering Tiago NRG in four variants – XZ NRG Petrol MT (Rs 7.2 lakh), XZ NRG Petrol AMT (Rs 7.75 lakh), XZ NRG CNG MT (Rs 8.2 lakh) and XZ NRG CNG AMT (Rs 8.75 lakh) (all prices Ex-sh).

Just like the 2025 Tiago, 2025 Tiago NRG gets new and attractive colours. We particularly liked the Grassland Beige shade. Supernova Copper, Cloudy Grey and Polar White are other colours in the palette. All these colours are offered with dual-tone Black roof along with Black highlights like ORVMs, door handles and Black applique on rear tailgate.

Exterior changes include the new LED headlights, replacing the halogen units from its preceding model. We can see a new design for wheel covers for the stylized 15-inch steelies. Also, we can see that fog lights have been removed, which could be part of accessories. Other than these, 2025 Tata Tiago NRG stays almost identical to its preceding model.

Interior overhaul

On the inside, the changes are a lot more evident. For starters, we get an all new free-standing 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment screen that now supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. We get Tata’s new 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. Instrument cluster has been revised with a bigger MID screen along with redesigned AC vents.

Interior body colour inserts seem to have been removed as well, for a more mature look. Seat upholstery design has been slightly revised too. Where powertrains are concerned, 2025 Tiago NRG stays the same with the 1.2L 3-cylinder NA Petrol engine and dual-cylinder i-CNG tech option.