2025 Toyota Camry Spied ARAI Testing In India – Launch Soon

2025 Toyota Camry new gen will come with design updates on the outside – Will also get new features

If we compile a list of the most iconic cars ever sold in the world, Toyota Camry is pretty high up that list. With immense popularity, Toyota Camry has been one of the best-selling sedans of all time. In India, Camry is the only sedan on sale from Toyota. It is soon getting a new gen, as suggested by the recent spy shots. Let’s take a look.

2025 Toyota Camry New Gen

Currently, Toyota Camry in its XV70 model guise, is on sale in India. It is priced at Rs 46.17 lakh (Ex-sh). Globally, Toyota has launched 9th gen XV80 model of Camry, which is next gen of XV70. It had major revisions in its design, equipment, features and powertrains and bore semblance with Toyota’s new designs.

The same XV80 model 2025 Toyota Camry is now spied testing in India for the first time. Said test mule was fully camouflaged, trying to hide its identity. However, the new design language of the XV80 Camry can be seen in the test mule’s fascia. Notably, this test mule was spotted in Kiwale, near Pune.

It was donning red temporary registration plates from Maharashtra state, suggesting that it is undergoing testing by ARAI. This could mean that the 2025 Toyota Camry might launch in India sooner rather than later. Apart from Skoda Superb, 2025 Toyota Camry will also rival smaller luxury offerings like Merc A-Class Limousine, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and Audi A4.

We now get a significantly more stylistic fascia with BZ range and Prius-inspired LED headlights on 2025 Camry. There are interesting LED DRL signatures as well. We now get a more flamboyant grill with distinctive C-shaped cuts on either sides of the front bumper. Depending on the variant, 2025 Camry will get a different grill design too.

While most of the side profile has been carried over, we can see new alloy wheels. Toyota is not offering connected tail lights with Camry. It will get new tail lights with a C-shaped LED signature. Globally, Toyota offers four trims – LE, SE, XLE and XSE. Colour options include Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Celestial Silver Metallic, Underground, Midnight Black Metallic, Supersonic Red, and Reservoir Blue.

Same powertrain?

On the inside, higher trims of 2025 Toyota Camry get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other notable features include a 9-speaker JBL music system, a 12.3-inch instrument screen, a 10-inch HUD, acoustic glass, ventilated seats and leather upholstery, among others.

Where powertrains are concerned, 2025 Camry has ditched the V6 for good. This is not NEWS here in India, as we are expected to get the sole 2.5L 4-cyl strong hybrid engine with electric assistance as before. There will be a sole e-CVT gearbox option too. The AWD version sold globally is highly unlikely to launch in India.

Also read – Toyota dealer in UP offers 100% RTO tax waiver on Camry

Source