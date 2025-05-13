2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Facelift Debuts – New Lights, Interiors, GR Sport Trim

Toyota has officially unveiled the refreshed Corolla Cross for European markets, bringing with it a host of design tweaks, interior enhancements, and an all-new GR Sport trim. While Southeast Asian markets received their facelifted version much earlier—over a year ago in some countries—Europe gets its own exclusive set of upgrades as a trade-off for the delay.

Subtle Yet Striking Exterior Updates

The facelifted Corolla Cross sports a redesigned front fascia that shares its body-coloured honeycomb grille with the ASEAN model. However, Europe gets a new illuminated strip joining the headlights, creating a light bar effect. The headlamp units themselves have been redesigned with adaptive LED technology and signature L-shaped daytime running lights featuring illuminated dash-like elements.

At the rear, the taillights have been refreshed with a new C-shaped LED signature and integrated aero fins that Toyota claims improve stability. Other changes include a new “Corolla Cross” graphic on the tailgate garnish and redesigned 18-inch six-split-spoke alloy wheels.

Interior Overhaul with More Tech and Comfort

Inside, the Corolla Cross now features a wider centre console with modern touches such as a USB-C port, Qi wireless charger, sliding storage box, and updated cupholders. Connectivity gets a major boost, with Android Auto now 1.5x faster and on par with Apple CarPlay. The gear selector has also been redesigned with a sleeker look.

Standard across most trims in Europe is a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, accompanied by a 10.5-inch infotainment touchscreen under the Toyota Smart Connect system. Refinement has been improved using high-damping bonding materials on the roof to reduce rain and road noise. Toyota has also added more sound insulation near the rear ventilator area and a three-layer inner dash silencer for higher variants.

Hybrid-Only Powertrains Continue

As with the pre-facelift model, the European Corolla Cross is offered exclusively with hybrid powertrains. Buyers can choose between a 140 PS 1.8-litre engine (now called Hybrid 140) or a 197 PS 2.0-litre Hybrid 200, the latter of which is available with Toyota’s intelligent AWD-i system. The all-wheel-drive version includes a 42 PS electric motor powering the rear axle and now comes with a new Snow Extra mode for enhanced grip and stability on slippery roads.

Introducing the GR Sport Trim

For the first time, European buyers get access to a GR Sport version of the Corolla Cross, but it differs significantly from the GR Sport trim offered in ASEAN. The Euro-spec GR Sport features a more aggressive front end with a large octagonal lower grille and squared-off outer intakes, reminiscent of the latest GR Yaris and Corolla updates. It sits 10 mm lower, rides on unique 19-inch Y-spoke alloy wheels, and includes gloss black badges and a Storm Grey exterior colour exclusive to this variant.

Inside, the GR Sport gets sporty Brin Naub suede-effect upholstery with red stitching, GR-embroidered headrests, paddle shifters, and a special Sport Mode that sharpens throttle response by raising idle speed and holding gears longer for more engine braking.

With its latest round of updates, the 2025 Corolla Cross facelift for Europe further strengthens Toyota’s presence in the compact crossover segment. Offering new styling elements, improved cabin features, and a sportier GR Sport variant, the updated Corolla Cross aims to blend urban usability with refined driving dynamics and comfort, all while maintaining its hybrid efficiency.