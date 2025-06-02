2025 Toyota Fortuner Hybrid Launch Price Rs 44.72 L – More Features

Toyota has just launched the Fortuner Mild Hybrid in India. This has been long-awaited update to this vehicle and was speculated for a long time. The company has built-up on the features list with this update as well. Where nomenclature is concerned, Toyota calls it Neo Drive, similar to other Mild Hybrid vehicles in Toyota’s lineup like Glanza and Hyryder.

2025 Toyota Fortuner Hybrid

Where Price is concerned, Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive costs Rs 44.72 lakh (Ex-sh) and Fortuner Legender Neo Drive costs Rs 50.09 lakh (Ex-sh). Bookings for Fortuner Neo Drive 48V Mild Hybrid and Fortuner Legender Neo Drive 48V Mild Hybrid start today and deliveries are slated to start from third week of June 2025.

Neo Drive variants come with a 48V Mild Hybrid setup and are the most expensive variant with Fortuner and second most expensive variant with Fortuner Legender, just below GR-S. Toyota is only offering Mild Hybrid setup with 4X4 AT variants and when compared to their non Hybrid counterparts, the company is charging Rs 2 lakh extra (Ex-sh).

That Rs 2 lakh extra (Ex-sh) adds a 48V motor / generator, a DC-DC convertor and a tiny electric battery. This electric battery can’t be recharged manually and gathers juice via energy recuperation. The system enables auto start / stop feature, increasing fuel efficiency ever so slightly and adds electric boost for better low-end acceleration.

This system is mated to the same 2.8L 4-cylinder Turbo Diesel engine that is capable of generating 204 bhp and 500 Nm, mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. While there are no official numbers, Toyota is claiming a 5% increase in fuel savings with this very setup in global markets.

What else does it get?

Now that we have got prices and specifications out of the way, let’s take a look at other updates Neo Drive 48V Mild Hybrid variants bring to the table, for there aren’t many. On the outside, Mild Hybrid variants get a dedicated Neo Drive badge and nothing else. The same can be said about interiors, where there aren’t any changes.

However, Toyota has built on the features list of Fortuner by adding a 360-degree camera. At the price point it is offered, we would have liked Fortuner to get rear ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS and more. Maybe the next-generation model will get these features.