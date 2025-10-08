2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched – Sportier, More Dynamic

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched the 2025 version of Fortuner Leader Edition ahead of the festive season. This move comes from the positive customer reception from buyers towards last year’s Fortuner Leader Edition. It gets a sportier and more dynamic design to establish its dominating presence in the segment. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition

The 2025 version of Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition has just been launched in the country by TKM. With Fortuner Leader Edition, TKM is catering to customers seeking a distinctive design and appearance when compared to standard Fortuner. Colour options with 2025 Fortuner Leader Edition include Attitude Black, Super White, Pearl White and Silver.

Fortuner Leader Edition is only launched with 4X2 Automatic and Manual gearbox combinations. Exterior design changes specific to Leader Edition include a new grille design, there are bumper spoilers at the front and rear, chrome garnish, dual-tone Black roof finish, glossy Black alloy wheels and a distinctive hood emblem, among others.

On the inside, 2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition exudes refined sportiness. In that regard, Toyota is offering Black and Maroon dual-tone combination to seat upholstery and door trims, auto folding ORVMs, tyre pressure monitoring system and then there are illuminated scuff plates to up the style quotient.

There are no mechanical changes with 2025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition. It continues with the same tried and tested 1GD-FTV 2.8L 4-cylinder Turbo Diesel engine with a peak power output of 201 bhp and peak torque output of 500 Nm, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic along with a 4X2 drivetrain configuration.

Statement from TKM

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “At Toyota, our customers’ evolving lifestyle preferences inspire us to continually refresh and enhance our offerings. We are grateful for the strong acceptance and overwhelming response to the 2024 Fortuner Leader Edition, which has further strengthened the SUV’s legacy as an icon on Indian roads.

Encouraged by this trust, we are delighted to introduce the 2025 Fortuner LEADER EDITION, an offering for those seeking a sportier, more dynamic SUV. We are confident that this refreshed edition will further delight our customers and reinforce Fortuner’s position as the benchmark in the premium SUV segment.”

