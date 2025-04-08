2025 Toyota Hyryder Updated With 6AT AWD, New Features – Starts Rs 11.34 Lakh

In the compact SUV segment, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is currently ranked 4th with a market share of over 9%

A popular option in the compact SUV segment, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has received updates and new editions at regular intervals. 2025 Toyota Hyryder has just been introduced with multiple new features and a new AWD variant as well. Prices for the 2025 Toyota Hyryder are expected to start at Rs 11.34 lakh, which is around Rs 20,000 more than earlier. Let’s take a look at the new features and updates.

New 6AT AWD variant

In a move that’s likely based on market feedback, Toyota has introduced a 6-speed automatic gearbox with V AWD variant. This new transmission replaces the earlier 5-speed manual transmission. Folks who need the manual-AWD combo will probably have to go with the equivalent Maruti Grand Vitara Alpha variant. The shift to automatic for the V AWD variant ensures a more premium positioning for Toyota Hyryder.

While both Hyryder and Grand Vitara are essentially the same, there’s a significant difference in their monthly sales. Grand Vitara sells more than twice as much, likely due to its slightly lower pricing and Maruti’s larger dealer network. The addition of automatic transmission with the V AWD variant can help attract an entirely new set of users. It will be interesting to see if this new Hyryder variant can boost sales numbers in the coming months.

New features

Higher variants of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder see new additions to the equipment list. Some examples include ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, 8-way power adjustable driver seat and rear-door sunshades. These updates are in line with industry trends. Based on the variant, users will also be able to access features such as an AQI monitor.

Certain features have been made as standard such as LED reading lights and USB Type-C charging ports. Safety has been enhanced with 6-airbags as standard across all variants of Toyota Hyryder. Earlier, only two airbags were offered with the entry-level E and S trims of Hyryder. The SUV now offers front, side and curtain airbags for all variants.

Another update is tyre pressure monitoring system for all variants, excluding only the E variant. Select automatic variants of Hyryder also benefit from an electronic parking brake (EPB). Apart from these updates, much of the equipment list remains the same as earlier.

Same engine options

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder continues with the existing engine options. Mild-hybrid variants are equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine sourced from Maruti Suzuki. It delivers 103.06 PS and 136.8 Nm of torque. For 2WD variants, transmission choices include 5MT and 6AT. As mentioned earlier, the 4WD V variant has only 6AT transmission.

Among the mild hybrid variants, the 2WD 5MT variant offers the best mileage at 21.11 km/l. The mild hybrid setup is also available with petrol + CNG dual fuel option. When running on CNG, the mileage is 26.6 km/kg.

Talking about the Hyryder strong hybrid variants, power comes from a Toyota-sourced 1.5-litre petrol engine. There’s an electric motor as well, which gets power from a lithium-ion battery pack. Combined power output is 115.56 PS. The hybrid powertrain utilizes an e-CVT gearbox. It offers mileage of 27.97 km/l, which is even better than the CNG variant.