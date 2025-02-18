2025 Toyota Innova Electric Debuts – 59.3 kWh Battery, 134 kW/ 700 Nm

As part of its goal to achieve carbon neutrality, Toyota is developing multiple new models, including the Innova BEV

At the IIMS 2025 (Indonesia International Motor Show), Toyota has showcased the Kijang Innova BEV Concept. There are some updates in comparison to the concept model showcased in Indonesia in March 2022. Let’s take a closer look at the details of Toyota’s fully-electric 7-seater MPV.

Innova BEV Concept – Styling and features

Toyota Innova BEV Concept shares the same outline and panelling as the diesel Kijang Innova offered in Indonesia. However, some distinctive features are noticeable such as sportier headlamps and DRLs, top mounted LED strip, a closed-off grille and a revised bumper section.

Innova BEV has a dominating street presence with its body cladding and blacked-out pillars and roof. Side profile is further enhanced with the addition of multi-colour graphics. The MPV has sporty 16-inch alloy wheels, the same as currently available with the diesel Innova in Indonesia.

The rims are wrapped in 215/65 tyres. Other key highlights include conventional door handles in chrome finish and dual-tone ORVMs with integrated turn signals. At the rear, Innova BEV gets quirky wraparound tail lamps with an interconnecting LED strip. ‘BEV’ badging can be seen at the rear and on the sides as well.

Moving in, one can see a spacious cabin, designed for optimal comfort and practicality. It’s a blend of advanced features and equipment that is easy to use. For example, Innova BEV utilizes physical buttons in most places. While the MPV has a large touchscreen infotainment system, the instrument cluster has analogue dials with a MID.

The steering wheel is leather wrapped and has mounted switches. Other key highlights include ambient lighting, wireless phone charger, dual-tone interior theme and captain seats in the middle row. For 2nd-row passengers, dedicated rear-seat entertainment screens have been provided. A number of utility spaces are also available for second-row passengers.

Specs & Performance

7-seater Toyota Innova BEV Concept is equipped with a 59.3 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. While most modern EVs use a flat, floor bed-mounted battery pack, the one used with Innova BEV is quite distinct. There are multiple smaller modules mounted on the floorboard, along with a much larger unit installed at the front, in the engine bay.

The charger and inverter are installed at the rear side of the vehicle. Innova BEV supports Type-2 AC and CCS-2 DC chargers. Details such as range, charging time, etc. are not available at this point in time. It is not certain when Innova BEV will reach the assembly line. Where it will be introduced first and its launch possibilities in India are not known.

Toyota will continue to focus on ICE and hybrids and is also working on other greener fuel options such as biofuels and hydrogen. In India, the Innova is currently available in petrol and strong hybrid formats (Hycross) along with a Diesel (Crysta). It is the top-selling Toyota model, with close to 24% contribution to overall sales.

