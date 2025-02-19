2025 Toyota Land Cruiser GR-S Launch Price Rs 2.41 Crores

Land Cruiser enjoys quote a cult following within the off-roading community. The current LC300 model is no different. Toyota is now bringing the MY25 version of Land Cruiser ZX to India and alongside it, the company has also launched Land Cruiser GR-S variant, which is a more off-road capable version of the legendary Land Cruiser LC300.

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser GR-S

With the launch of 2025 Land Cruiser GR-S, Toyota is offering Indian SUV buyers its most off-road capable version. While Land Cruiser LC300 is already a renowned stalwart in off-roading community, the new GR-S variant builds on it. Toyota has priced 2025 Land Cruiser GR-S at Rs 2.41 Cr (Ex-sh) and it sits above the standard LC300 ZX.

Speaking of, Toyota has launched MY25 version of Land Cruiser LC300 ZX variant in India and is priced at Rs 2.31 Cr (Ex-sh), which is Rs 10 lakh less than GR-S variant. Both these SUVs are brought into India via the CBU route and bookings for these SUVs have commenced at select Toyota authorised dealerships.

Where design is concerned, Toyota Land Cruiser GR-S variant looks a lot more sportier and meaner than LC300 ZX. For starters, there are GR-S badges on the grille, front quarter panels and tailgate, flexing its off-road credentials. There’s a new and sportier front bumper with GR-S variant.

Specs & Features

Front grill is finished in a black shade, just like the ORVMs and door handles. Also black are the alloy wheels on GR-S. It also gets more pronounced silver skid plates at the front and back. Grill design is much bolder and gets TOYOTA lettering. On the inside, Land Cruiser GR-S gets an all-black theme, complemented with Red upholstery and GR badges.

Where features are concerned, it maintains a mostly identical equipment list as ZX variant. Notable attributes on Land Cruiser GR-S include a sophisticated ADAS suite, 360 degree cameras, powered tailgate, disc brakes at all four corners, a sunroof, quad-zone climate control, 12.3-inch infotainment screen with 14-speakers JBL system, 10 airbags and more.

Land Cruiser GR-S is more capable off-road over the standard model as it gets a retuned suspension setup with better shock absorbers. Under the bonnet, 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser GR-S is powered by the same 3.3L V6 Twin-Turbo Diesel engine with 309 PS of peak power and 700 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox with a 4X4 transfer case.

