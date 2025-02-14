2025 Toyota Land Crusier Prado Spied In India – Inside Out

In an interesting turn of events, a new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado has been spied in India. This vehicle is rumoured to launch in India in 2025, but was not officially announced or showcased at Auto Expo 2025. It has to be noted that Toyota used to offer Land Cruiser Prado in India a long time ago and hence sparks the question of a potential re-launch.

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Spied

The latest iteration of Toyota Land Cruiser Prado has been spied in India on a flatbed pickup truck. It is a direct rival to premium off-roaders like Land Rover Defender lineup in India. It will be positioned above the Fortuner and below the larger and more premium Land Cruiser LC300. Prado has a tough-looking exterior and premium interior.

This particular unit was spotted in Begasurai in Bihar state on a transporter truck with NL registration plates. Because this particular model has vertical slats on the grill, it could be a VX trim which also had a sunroof, which VX trim don’t get globally. There is a possibility that Toyota is offering market-specific features, depending on the market.

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is a tough-looking vehicle as it has a boxy silhouette with an upright stance. It is a textbook SUV built on a ladder frame chassis. It has a flat fascia and a high-set flat bonnet. Notable elements are the squarish LED headlight design, flared wheel arches, 20-inch alloy wheels, silver skid plates, rock sliders and more.

On the inside, we can see an all-black interior theme. 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado gets a chunky steering wheel with TOYOTA lettering, an oversized gear selector, a large infotainment screen and instrument cluster, physical climate control buttons along with seat ventilation and heating function, wireless charging pad, among many.

What to expect?

Powering the Prado, we have a 2.8L Turbo Diesel engine that also powers the Fortuner. However, this engine gets a 48V mild-hybrid setup, which has not made its way to India yet. This engine is capable of 204 bhp of peak power and 500 Nm of peak torque, mated to an 8-speed torque converter gearbox.

Launch is expected to happen by the end of 2025 and will be positioned below Land Cruiser LC300. Pricing is not known yet. But can be approximated to around Rs 1.7 Cr (Ex-sh). It will be brought to India via the fully imported CBU route.

