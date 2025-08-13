2025 Toyota Taisor Updated With 6 Airbags – New Prices, Colours

One of India’s leading premium vehicle manufacturers, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, has just updated its sub 4m crossover SUV with improved safety and increased style quotient. We’re talking about the 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, which was just updated with improved safety quotient and revised pricing structure. Let’s take a closer look at finer details.

2025 Toyota Taisor Updated

Taisor is the most affordable Crossover SUVs Toyota offers in India. It is a magnetic vehicle that attracts SUV buyers into the Toyota world. Keeping it updated with latest and greatest technology and safety is paramount for Toyota. In that regard, Toyota has just launched 2025 Urban Cruiser Taisor.

With this latest 2025 version, Toyota is offering 6 airbags as standard fitment across all variants. This move aligns with Toyota’s greater vision of offering higher safety standards to the masses. Currently, Urban Cruiser Taisor is offered in five trim levels – E, S, S Plus, G and V. All the variants across all trim levels are now equipped with 6 airbags.

This move comes with a revision in pricing as well. New prices for 2025 Toyota Taisor start from Rs 7.89 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 13.19 lakh (Ex-sh). The corresponding price hike is up to 1% of previous prices, which ranges between Rs 12,000 with base variant and Rs 28,000 with top variant.

Along with improving the safety proposition of Taisor, Toyota has offered a new Bluish Black colour with the MY25 version. Interestingly, Maruti Suzuki Fronx also gets a Bluish Black colour. However, Taisor’s Bluish Black seems to be darker. It has to be noted that Fronx received the same 6 airbags update and Maruti Suzuki hiked the prices by around 0.5% of previous prices.

Any other changes?

Other than an improved safety proposition, revised prices and a new Bluish Black colour, 2025 Toyota Taisor updated, remains almost identical to its predecessor. It continues with the same powertrains too, which include a 1.2L 4-cylinder NA Petrol engine and a 1.0L 3-cylinder Turbo Petrol engine.

Toyota has continued CNG variants of Taisor with MY25 version as well. While CNG variants only get a 5-speed MT, NA Petrol engine gets a 5-speed MT and an AMT option whereas 1.0L Turbo Petrol engine gets a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed torque converter automatic option too.