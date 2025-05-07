2025 Triumph Scrambler 400X Launched – New Colour, Slight Price Revision

Triumph’s 400 lineup has been gaining more and more popularity in the Indian market. The company is currently one of the notable players in the high-performance single-cylinder 350cc to 450cc motorcycle range. For 2025, Triumph has just updated the Scrambler 400X which now gets a new shade of Red along with a slight price revision. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Triumph Scrambler 400X Launched

With the launch of Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X in India, Triumph Motorcycles entered a new price bracket that it never operated in before. With a strong value for money quotient, Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X quickly emerged as a desirable retro-styled motorcycle with a lot more performance than the popular 350cc offerings from Royal Enfield.

The most expensive offering in the 400 range by Triumph, is Scrambler 400X. This motorcycle has been updated for MY25 version with a new colourway. Called Lava Red Satin, this new colourway looks a lot more appealing and premium. It replaces the current Volcanic Red and Phantom Black colourway.

While it looks the same as images published by Triumph’s social media handles, it looks like it will get a matte finish. Hence the word Satin in its name. 2025 Triumph Scrambler 400X gets a slight price hike too. It is now priced at Rs 2.67 lakh (Ex-sh), which is a price increment of Rs 758 (Ex-sh).

Any other changes?

Other colourways offered with Scrambler 400X are carried over. These include Matt Khaki Green / Fusion White, Pearl Metallic White / Phantom Black and Phantom Black / Silver Ice. Other than the new colour and revised price tag, there don’t seem to be any other changes with 2025 Scrambler 400X.

It continues to be powered by a 398cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4V/cyl single-cylinder TR Series engine. This engine is capable of delivering 40 bhp of peak power and 37 Nm of peak torque, mated to a slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox. It rivals other Scrambler motorcycles like Royal Enfield’s Scram 440, Honda CB350 RS, Yezdi Scrambler and others.

