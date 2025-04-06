2025 Triumph Scrambler 400X Spied With Enhanced Off-road Capabilities – New Features

Updates for 2025 Triumph Scrambler 400X include tubeless spoke wheels, raised front fender, compact windshield and metal bash plate

To target the fast-growing sub-middleweight motorcycle segment, Triumph had introduced the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X in July 2023. Triumph 400cc bikes have emerged as popular options, collectively ranked in the top ten list of bestselling 300cc-500cc motorcycles. In line with evolving needs of enthusiasts, Triumph will soon introduce the 2025 Scrambler 400X with multiple updates. Let’s explore what’s in store.

2025 Triumph Scrambler 400X – What’s new?

Updated 2025 Triumph Scrambler 400X was recently spotted during a shoot in Pune. Instantly noticeable is a new yellow colour, which complements the bike’s sporty, agile character. A similar yellow shade is available with the Speed 400, but the paint format is different.

One can also notice the distinctive graphics and Triumph logo on the fuel tank. Other additions include a raised front fender and a compact windshield. Both of these are painted in the body-coloured yellow shade. It remains to be seen if this sportier paint scheme is implemented for all variants or is exclusive to the yellow variant.

Existing colour options available with Scrambler 400X include Matt Khaki Green / Fusion White, Volcanic Red / Phantom Black, Pearl Metallic White / Phantom Black, and Phantom Black / Silver Ice. The USD forks in golden finish are common for all variants. Other features include a circular headlamp and rear-view mirrors, knuckle guards, split seats and upswept exhaust.

Tubeless wire-spoke wheels, enhanced off-road kit

To make it a more versatile machine, Triumph has introduced multiple upgrades with the 2025 Scrambler 400X. Key among them is tubeless wire-spoke wheels, as seen in the spy images. While wire-spoke wheels perform better across off-road tracks, pairing it with tubed tyres creates major hassles when handling a flat. The task of removing all the parts to access the tube and fitting it all together again is just too painful.

It’s the reason why many enthusiasts choose to go with aftermarket tubed-to-tubeless conversions. With the new 2025 Triumph Scrambler 400X, enthusiasts won’t have to experience such hassles and additional expenses. With tubeless wire-spoke wheels, users get more confidence to unlock new experiences.

Off-road capabilities are further enhanced with the addition of a full-metal engine bash plate. The existing model utilizes a plastic bash plate. It provides basic coverage but lacks the durability needed for tougher terrain. Enthusiasts will also be wishing for sintered brake pads in place of the organic ones in use currently. These organic units have a limited lifespan and also impact braking efficiency.

New more affordable variant?

Other than the aforementioned updates, most features and hardware remain unchanged for 2025 Triumph Scrambler 400X. New Scrambler 400X could cost around Rs 12,000 more than the current model. To ensure it remains easily accessible, Triumph could introduce a new more affordable version of the Scrambler 400X.

A similar strategy is already being used with the Speed T4, which is around Rs 42,000 cheaper than Speed 400. The affordable version of Scrambler 400X could be priced lower, as it will focus on the essentials. Existing Triumph Scrambler 400X is available at a starting price of Rs 2.66 lakh.