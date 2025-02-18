2025 Triumph Speed T4 Updated – Premium Design, New Colours

With enhanced styling and an attractive price of Rs 1.99 lakh, Triumph Speed T4 has strengthened its value proposition against rivals

As may be recalled, Triumph recently updated the pricing of Speed T4 from Rs 2.17 lakh to Rs 1.99 lakh. And now, a range of cosmetic updates have been introduced for the most affordable Triumph bike in India. Let’s take a closer look to understand how enthusiasts stand to benefit.

2025 Triumph Speed T4 Updated – New Colours, Design

Users can now choose from a total of four striking colour options. These are Lava Red Gloss / Pearl Metallic White, Caspian Blue / Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black / Storm Grey and Phantom Black / Pearl Metallic White. With the new colour options, Triumph Speed T4 can target a larger segment of users.

For all four colourways, a combo of three shades have been used. These perfectly complement the bike’s classic look and feel and enhance its retro character. In addition to the new colours, Triumph Speed T4 also gets some visual enhancements. For example, the upswept exhaust is now available in a brushed steel finish. This is applicable for all the four colour options.

Earlier, Speed T4 was available with a blacked-out exhaust. It had heat shields in metallic finish. But now, the entire exhaust has a brushed steel finish. It enhances the bike’s premium feel and appears more neutral in comparison to the all-black finish. Another premium design update is a 3D ‘Speed T4’ emblem on the side panel. It is placed on a surface that has the same brushed metal vibes as seen on the exhaust.

In the earlier colourways, the entire side panel had a blacked-out finish. ‘Speed T4’ badging was available in sticker format, which had limited visual impact. Side profile has been further enhanced with updated frame colour. Triumph Speed T4 is now available with a new tyre sticker design as well.

Specs, performance

Mechanical parts remain unchanged for Triumph Speed T4. Key highlights of Triumph Speed T4 include a torque-assist clutch, Bosch dual-channel ABS, all-LED lighting, distinctive LED DRLs and USB charging port. The instrument cluster includes an analogue speedometer with an integrated multi-function LCD display.

Braking setup comprises 300 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes. Speed T4 has standard 43mm telescopic forks at front and a monoshock rear suspension. The perimeter tubular steel frame with a bolt-on rear subframe is the same as that of Speed 400.

Powering the bike is a 398.15 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that generates 31 PS and 36 Nm. This is the same engine as seen with Speed 400. But the 400 has higher numbers at 40 PS and 37.5 Nm. Speed T4 is especially designed for urban environments, offering benefits such as enhanced low-end torque, more responsive rides and smoother acceleration. However, the bike can also cruise effortlessly across highways. T4 is also preferred for its distinctive, deep exhaust note.