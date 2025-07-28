2025 Triumph Thruxton 400 Spied Undisguised In Red – Launch Colour

Triumph is gearing up to expand its 400cc portfolio with the launch of an all-new cafe racer – likely to be named the Thruxton 400. While the motorcycle has been spotted on test several times in the past, the latest spy shots confirm its final production-ready form. These new images, captured on public roads near Pune by Sohib Solomon, suggest that Triumph has begun filming promotional content for the launch, indicating the bike is just weeks away from an official debut.

Launch-Ready Thruxton 400

The Thruxton 400 is Triumph’s fourth model based on the 400cc platform, following the Speed 400, Speed T, and Scrambler 400X. This upcoming cafe racer takes design inspiration from its larger sibling, the Thruxton 1200, and blends it with the proven mechanicals of the 400 platform. The latest test mule appears completely undisguised, sporting a red-and-silver paint scheme with a classic stripe across the tank and tail section.

At the front, the bike gets a signature cafe racer-style half fairing paired with a heavily raked windscreen and a round LED headlamp. The clip-on handlebars, bar-end mirrors, and sculpted fuel tank complete the retro racing look. The seat cowl adds further authenticity, while the slightly rear-set footpegs maintain a sporty but usable riding posture. The LED tail light and upswept exhaust finish off the sporty rear design.

Shared Components With a Unique Identity

The Thruxton 400 shares much of its underpinnings with the Speed 400, including the tubular steel frame and bolt-on subframe. Suspension duties are handled by 43mm USD forks at the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear. Interestingly, the forks are finished in black (unlike the golden units on Speed 400), giving the Thruxton 400 a more understated yet aggressive appearance.

The motorcycle rides on 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, shod with performance-focused tyres. The global test mules featured Pirelli Diablo Rosso rubber, though the India-spec version is likely to use MRF tyres. Braking setup includes a 300mm front disc and 230mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS as standard. Instrumentation appears to be borrowed from the Speed 400, featuring an analog speedometer with a multifunction LCD inset.

Triumph Thruxton 400 – Expected Specs and Price

The Thruxton 400 will be powered by the same 398cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 40 PS and 37.5 Nm in the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. Expect similar performance figures here as well, possibly with different gearing to suit its sporty personality.

Pricing is expected to slot between the Speed 400 (Rs 2.34 lakh) and Scrambler 400X (Rs 2.64 lakh), with a slight premium due to the cafe racer styling and added equipment. The final price could fall around Rs 2.55 to 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

Final Thoughts

With its distinct cafe racer styling, modern equipment, and expected aggressive pricing, the Thruxton 400 is poised to appeal to enthusiasts looking for a retro-modern motorcycle with everyday usability. Triumph’s decision to produce and launch this motorcycle in India first underlines the growing importance of the Indian market in the global middleweight segment.

As pre-launch activities like TVC shoots begin, it won’t be long before Triumph officially lifts the covers. Expect a launch in the coming weeks, making the Thruxton 400 one of the most exciting two-wheeler debuts of the year.