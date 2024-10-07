2025 Triumph Tiger 400 ADV Render – Himalayan 450, 390 Adventure Rival

If launched, Triumph Tiger 400 ADV will take on reigning champion, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, along with KTM 390 Adventure

The Bajaj-Triumph duo has been actively pursuing the premium 300cc to 500cc single cylinder motorcycle segment. ADV genre has emerged as an important one, with Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, captivating this market completely. What if the Bajaj-Triumph duo came up with a fitting rival based on the Speed 400 platform? We bring you a render of what it could look like.

Triumph Tiger 400 ADV Rendered

While Triumph has Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X, there is no ADV-style motorcycle based on this platform. That is where this Triumph Tiger 400 ADV render created by Pratyush Rout comes into the light. Considering how popular the ADV and ADV-style motorcycle genre is becoming, launching one in India would prove to be a good bet for the Indian market.

Our render consists of a stylish ADV motorcycle. This is something that can’t be said about typical ADVs sold in the segment. The main design inspiration for this render came from Triumph’s approach towards the Tiger Sport 660 based on the Trident 660 naked motorcycle. Obvious rivals include Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure.

We took the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 design DNA and fused it with Triumph’s 400 platform. Going by Triumph’s design choices with Tiger Sport 660, our Tiger 400 render also gets a unique headlight, and tank design along with a rear subframe, when compared to a Speed 400.

There is a semi-fairing on offer, that should significantly increase touring capabilities of Tiger Sport 400 render. The headlights and LED DRL signature are inspired by bigger Tiger motorcycles. Unlike the Tiger Sport 660, our Tiger 400 ADV render gets a front beak, which is a defining design trait of this segment.

Other notable attributes of this render include a tall functional windscreen, aggressive tank shrouds, a sportier lifted rear subframe that should allow comfortable ergonomics for pillion, round ORVMs and knuckle guards among others. There are interesting decals on side body panels and fuel tank, which should appeal to young buyers.

Will it launch?

We can’t say for sure that Triumph will launch an ADV-style motorcycle. Bajaj recently launched Speed T4, a more affordable version with missing features and less power. They are also testing new motorcycles based on the 400cc platform. While one is Thruxton 400, which is already spied testing, there is a good chance we could get the likes of Speedmaster 400 cruiser, Tiger 400 ADV, Daytona 400 fully-faired machine in the future..

Our render is not only appealing, but it is feasible too. The componentry is retained from Scrambler 400X, with the same exhaust setup too. There are USD telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock setup, alloy wheels with block-pattern tyres, single disc brake setup at either ends and the likes. Powertrain is the same 398.15cc single-cylinder DOHC 4V liquid-cooled engine with 39.5 bhp of peak power and 37.5 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. There can be a more off-road version of this motorcycle with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels and adjustable long travel suspension.