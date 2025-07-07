2025 Triumph Trident 660 Launch Price Rs 8.49 Lakh – More Tech, New Colours

Triumph Motorcycles has officially launched the updated 2025 Trident 660 in India, pricing it between Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom). The middleweight roadster, which has already established a strong fan following, gains a host of new features and fresh colour options for 2025, making it an even more attractive proposition for riders seeking a versatile, premium motorcycle.

New Riding Tech and Modes for 2025

For 2025, the Triumph Trident 660 comes with several electronic upgrades that were previously offered as optional extras. Notably, Sport mode has now been added alongside Road and Rain modes, giving riders more flexibility in varying riding conditions.

Also standard now are the bidirectional quickshifter and Bluetooth connectivity, both of which were earlier paid options. Another welcome addition is cruise control, making the Trident 660 more touring-friendly, even though the system does not allow speed adjustments on the go without disengaging.

Mechanically, Triumph has made a notable chassis change for 2025 by equipping the Trident 660 with a Showa Big Piston front fork, aimed at delivering improved ride feedback and control. However, the unit remains non-adjustable, with only rear preload adjustability on offer.

The proven 660cc liquid-cooled three-cylinder engine continues unchanged, producing 81hp and 64Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle weighs 190kg with a full 14-litre fuel tank and continues to ride on Michelin Road 5 tyres. Its seat height remains a very accessible 805 mm, making it suitable for a wide range of riders.

Price Hiked by Rs 37,000 Over Previous Model

Triumph has also added three new dual-tone paint options — yellow, blue, and red — alongside the returning all-black colourway. The base black variant is priced at Rs 8.49 lakh, while the dual-tone shades will set you back by Rs 8.64 lakh, which is Rs 15,000 higher. Overall, this represents a price increase of Rs 37,000 compared to the previous model.

While the Triumph Trident 660 doesn’t have any direct rivals, it faces some competition from the likes of the Kawasaki Z650RS (Rs 7.20 lakh) and the Honda CB650R E-Clutch (Rs 9.60 lakh). Those interested in purchasing the upgraded Trident 660 are advised to check with their nearest Triumph dealership for availability and booking details.

In sum, the 2025 Trident 660 blends more technology, touring-friendly features, and fresh styling to continue its run as one of the most desirable middleweight roadsters in the Indian market.