2025 TVS Apache RR 310 Launched With Advanced Features – New Colour, BTO Options

TVS has officially launched the upgraded 2025 Apache RR 310, its flagship supersport motorcycle, in India. The new model marks the 20th anniversary of the TVS Apache brand and celebrates a global milestone of over 6 million Apache customers. The updated RR 310 now complies with the latest OBD-2B norms and comes loaded with advanced features, new customization options, and a striking new colour scheme inspired by TVS’ racing legacy.

Premium Enhancements

First introduced in 2017, the Apache RR 310 has carved a niche for itself in the super-premium motorcycle segment. The 2025 iteration draws inspiration from the TVS Racing bike that competed in the Asia Road Racing Championship, clocking a best lap time of 1:49.742 seconds and reaching a top speed of 215.9 km/h.

The motorcycle retains its 312.2cc reverse-inclined DOHC engine, producing 38 PS at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm of torque at 7,900 rpm. It features four riding modes – Track, Sport, Urban and Rain – to suit various road and weather conditions.

New Segment-First and Rider-Focused Features

The 2025 Apache RR 310 introduces segment-first features, including:

– Sequential Turn Signal Lamps (TSL)

– Cornering Drag Torque Control (RT-DSC)

Other rider-focused additions include:

– Launch Control (RT-DSC)

– Gen-2 Race Computer with multilingual support

– New 8-Spoke Alloy Wheels

New Sepang Blue Race Replica & BTO Customizations

One of the most visually striking additions is the Sepang Blue Race Replica colour scheme, inspired by the TVS Asia One Make Championship race bikes. This paint option joins the existing Red and Bomber Grey colour choices.

TVS continues to offer BTO (Built-To-Order) customization options, allowing riders to personalize their bikes with:

– Dynamic Kit – Rs 18,000

– Dynamic Pro Kit – Rs 16,000

– Race Replica Colour – Rs 10,000

Apache RR 310 – Price List (Ex-Showroom India)

– Red (without quickshifter) – Rs 2,77,999

– Red (with quickshifter) – Rs 2,94,999

– Bomber Grey – Rs 2,99,999

Bookings for the 2025 Apache RR 310 are now open across TVS dealerships.

Commenting on the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “Since its debut in 2017, the TVS Apache RR 310 has emerged as a formidable force in the super-premium sport motorcycle segment, redefining performance benchmarks through its race-bred DNA. Rooted in over 43 years of TVS Racing heritage, it embodies our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. The latest evolution of the RR 310 integrates cutting-edge technologies such as segment-first : sequential turn signal lamps (TSL), Launch Control, and Drag Torque Control—reinforcing our leadership in rider-focused advancements. The new BTO Race Replica colourway pays tribute to our record-breaking TVS Asia One Make Championship legacy. With this latest avatar, the Apache RR 310 not only pushes the boundaries of track performance but also elevates everyday rideability—delivering a thrilling yet refined experience that appeals to both spirited racers and discerning enthusiasts.”