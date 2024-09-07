2025 TVS Apache RR 310 Spied Testing – Updated Styling, New Features Expected

When compared to immediate rivals like KTM RC 390, Ninja Ninja 300 and Yamaha R3, 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 will be the most feature-rich

When the first set of TVS Jupiter teasers went live, I wished the company rather updated the Apache RR 310 with all the electronics and powertrain improvements seen on Apache RTR 310. That’s exactly what TVS Motor seems to be doing as there is an Apache RR 310 test mule roaming in Hosur, near TVS manufacturing plant. This could be it.

2025 TVS Apache RR 310 Spied

Apache RR 310 was among the first motorcycles to come out of the strategic alliance between TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad. It featured an all-new platform and powertrain which was performance-oriented with an edge of sportiness.

TVS launched the Apache RTR 310 last year and it featured an improved powertrain with more performance on tap. The main highlight of RTR 310, other than its street fighter styling, was the immense electronics suite never before seen on a motorcycle of its class. There are a few outlandish features like ventilated seats too.

However, these electronics, features and powertrain updates never made it to Apache RR 310. TVS seems to be fixing this with a major update to RR 310, as suggested by the recent spy shots by motorradtheorymedia.

For starters, there are no major design changes seen on this particular test mule, suggesting that TVS could stick to the current silhouette. However, there are a few new elements seen on this particular test mule that will generate waves of debate and will be the talk of the motorcycling town. Of course, we’re talking about winglets attached on the sides.

These winglets are usually seen on litre-class motorcycles and high-performance superbikes. The main aim of these winglets is to improve aerodynamics by reducing wingtip vortices and stabilising the motorcycle when braking and cornering. This is a new concept for a motorcycle powered by a 310cc single-cylinder engine in mainstream Indian motorcycle market.

What to expect?

Speaking of engine, 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 is highly likely to boast the same performance metrics as RTR 310 – 35.08 bhp of peak power and 28.7 Nm of peak power. Said test mule donned no camouflage, suggesting an imminent launch or it is just hiding in plain sight.

It has red plates registered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, suggesting that it is being tested by a third-party company. Probably for electronics. This is where the 2025 Apache RTR 310 gets more interesting. It is highly likely to get features like a slipper clutch, ride-by-wire throttle, TPMS, Bi-directional quick-shifter, and heated and cooled seat.

TVS Motor will offer a 6-axis IMU on this motorcycle unlocking electronic rider aids like Dynamic stability control, Cornering ABS, Cruise control, Wheelie control, Cornering traction control, Rear lift-off control, Cornering cruise control, Slope dependant control and more. 2025 TVS Apache RR 310 looks like it is ready to be your next best friend for track days. Launch might happen soon.

