2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V, RTR 180 Teased – Launch Soon

In addition to OBD-2B compliance, updated 2025 versions of TVS Apache RTR 160 2V and RTR 180 may also get fresh graphics and possibly some new features

As part of its portfolio refresh, TVS Motor has already introduced updated versions of bikes like Apache RR 310 and Apache RTR 200 4V. Based on new teasers posted by the brand, the next in line to get the updates include the Apache RTR 160 2V and Apache RTR 180. Let’s see what new features could be introduced with these bikes.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 2V and Apache RTR 180 – What to expect?

Updated TVS Apache RTR 160 2V and Apache RTR 180 will comply with the stricter OBD2B emission standards. Engine performance is expected to remain largely unchanged. TVS Apache RTR 160 2V is equipped with a 159.7 cc, air cooled, SOHC engine that generates 16.04 PS and 13.85 Nm of peak torque in Sport mode. In Rain and Urban mode, power and torque output are reduced to 13.32 PS and 12.7 Nm.

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V has a top speed of 107 km in Sport mode and 97 km/h in Urban / Rain mode. The bike has a 5-speed gearbox. TVS Apache RTR 180 utilizes a 177.4 cc, oil cooled engine, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. In Sport mode, the engine delivers 17.02 PS and 15.5 Nm. These numbers reduce to 14.54 PS and 14.2 Nm in Urban / Rain mode. TVS Apache RTR 180 has a max speed of 113 km/h.

Cosmetic touch-ups are likely for updated TVS Apache RTR 160 2V and Apache RTR 180. Some new colour options could be introduced, although the primary focus may be on introducing fresh graphics for both Apache bikes. TVS has already used a similar strategy for the 2025 Apache RTR 200 4V. Visually, both the RTR 160 2V and RTR 180 are expected to have a stronger road presence.

Core hardware to be retained

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V and Apache RTR 180 utilize a double cradle frame, with telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers. 17-inch wheels at both ends are common, although the RTR 180 uses a larger rear tyre for enhanced traction. RTR 160 has option of disc-drum and disc-disc, whereas RTR 180 has disc brakes at both ends.

Single channel Super-Moto ABS is common for both bikes. Safety package also includes Roto Petal disc brakes and Remora tyres. Both bikes have TVS SmartXonnect™ connectivity suite with Bluetooth support and voice assist. Users can access a range of functions including call and SMS alerts. Other features include crash alert, race telemetry, lean angle mode, turn-by-turn navigation and low fuel warning.

Pricing, Launch

It remains to be seen if prices will be increased for the updated versions. It will depend on the type of updates introduced with these bikes. If updates are limited largely to a cosmetic refresh, the bikes may continue with the earlier pricing.

As of now, TVS Apache RTR 160 2V is available at a starting price of Rs 1,21,420. The variant with SmartXonnect is priced at Rs 1.29 lakh. The top-spec Racing Edition has a price tag of Rs 1,30,520. In comparison, the TVS Apache RTR 180 is available in a single ‘RM Disc BT’ variant. It is priced at Rs 1.35 lakh.