2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launch Price Rs 1.4L – USD Forks, Bullpup Exhaust

TVS has regularly updated Apache160 4V to keep consumer interest alive and fend off rivals from Hero, Honda and Bajaj

After introducing limited edition Apache 165 RP in the past, TVS Motor has launched a new track-oriented version of Apache RTR 160 4V. Some of the key updates are USD telescopic front forks and stubbier Bullpup exhaust that compliments the bike’s sporty appeal. New variant of Apache RTR 160 4V is better equipped to take on rivals like Hero Xtreme 160R, Honda Hornet 2.0 and recently updated Pulsar N160 and Pulsar NS160.

Even in its current form, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is probably the most feature-rich bike in its segment. It has a comprehensive equipment list and power and torque output is best in class. New variant of Apache 160 makes ride dynamics and overall experience even better for enthusiasts.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

The main additions are in the form of USD telescopic front forks and a stubbier exhaust than before. The improved suspension should ensure sharper handling and the new Bullpup exhaust should unlock bassier aural note. Apart from these, the riding modes (Sport, Urban and Rain) further increase the appeal of 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

This top-spec variant has been priced at Rs 1.4 lakh (Ex-sh) and is offered in three colours – Granite Grey, Matte Black, and Pearl White. Gold shade on these 37mm USD front forks and Red alloy wheels add visual flair. Much of the design and styling is the same as earlier. Sharp body panelling with grooves enhances the bike’s aerodynamics, which comes in handy in a track environment and while traversing the highways at fast speeds.

Some key features include an aggressive headlamp design, funky LED DRLs, aerodynamic claw mirrors, a sculpted fuel tank, a sharp engine cowl with sporty graphics, split grab rail and a single-piece seat. Colour options include Matte Black, Knight Black, Metallic Blue and Racing Red. The bike has a fully digital instrument console with a speedometer, tachometer and other info items such as gear indicator, top speed recorder, lap timer and 0-60 km/h timer.

Segment-first features available with the bike include ride modes of Sport, Urban and Rain. These can be easily accessed with just a press of a button. Ride modes allow users better control over varying ride conditions. Sport mode is apparently the most thrilling, as the bike’s full power and torque are unleashed in this mode. Urban mode is for fast acceleration and deceleration, which is needed for negotiating busy city streets. Rain mode achieves an optimal balance of performance and safety.

TVS Apache RTR 4V specs, performance

Powering TVS Apache 160 4V is a 159.7cc motor that generates 17.55 PS of max power and 14.73 Nm of peak torque in Sport mode. In Rain and Urban mode, power and torque output is 15.64 PS and 14.14 Nm. Engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. At the heart of the engine is Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-FI) system that offers a range of benefits such as enhanced power delivery, higher mileage, long engine life, reduced emissions and sustained performance across varying ride conditions.

Other key features of the bike are the adjustable clutch and brake levers, as well as the Glide Through Technology (GTT), which is specially designed for urban environments. With GTT, the bike can move forward with just a slow release of a clutch lever without engaging the throttle. This first-in-segment feature is a great help when it comes to negotiating heavy traffic.