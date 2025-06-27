2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 Launch Price Rs 1.34 L – Improved Features

One of India’s leading 2W and 3W passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturer, TVS Motor, has just launched the latest version of its Apache RTR 160. This is the most affordable model in the company’s lineup and attracts a lot of footfall into the showroom and the company has updated it with new features to keep it fresh and boost sales.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 Launch

Acting as an entry portal into TVS’ coveted Apache RTR range of exhilarating street motorcycles, is the Apache RTR 160. Even though the design has been on sale for a long time, Apache RTR 160 has stood the test of time, as it still looks fresh and competitive. TVS has kept the design intact with this update, which seems to be a conscious decision.

The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 has been priced starting from Rs 1.34 lakh (Ex-sh), which is around Rs 4,000 dearer than the top-spec variant of the 2024 model. There are two colour options with 2025 Apache RTR 160. These include Matte Black and Pearl White and both these colourways get Red alloy wheels as standard.

TVS Motor calls this update as the boldest version of this motorcycle and that is because it now comes with dual-channel ABS for the first time. Motorcycling fraternity were probably expecting USD front forks with this update, but TVS has retained the suspension from its predecessor, which gets RSU telescopic front forks and rear twin shockers.

Another major update with this new version of Apache RTR 160 is a reworked powertrain that is now BS6 P2 OBD2B emission standard compliant. TVS calls it the most powerful 160cc motorcycle in India. It comes with a 159.7cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that kicks out 16.04 PS of peak power and 13.85 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Where features are concerned, 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 continues to get the same LED headlight with striking LED DRLs and a fully digital instrument cluster that is loaded with a lot of useful information. Higher variants get Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation as well.

Statement from TVS Motor

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Apache RTR 160 has consistently set benchmarks in its segment, evolving with every generation while staying rooted in Apache’s racing DNA. With segment-leading features like Ride Modes, SmartXonnect with Voice Assist, and now Dual Channel ABS, it continues to redefine what riders can expect from a performance motorcycle.

TVS Apache is more than a machine, it’s a global community of over 6 million riders. The 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 builds on this legacy with a sharper design, advanced tech, and track-inspired engineering for a truly thrilling ride.”