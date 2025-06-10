2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launch Price Rs 1.54 Lakh – New Features

With its Apache bikes, TVS currently leads the 150cc-200cc motorcycle segment with a market share of around 30%

TVS has updated the Apache RTR 200 4V naked street bike with multiple new features and cosmetic touch-ups. The launch of the 2025 model marks a significant milestone, coinciding with the 20-year legacy of TVS Apache motorcycles. All-new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V unlocks enhanced riding experiences and improved handling and stability. Let’s check out the details.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V – What’s new?

Functional updates for 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V include new 37 mm Upside Down (USD) front forks in golden finish. In comparison, the current model utilized standard RSU telescopic forks. With the new USD forks, users can expect enhanced control and more agile cornering dynamics. This update is important as rivals like Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Honda Hornet 2.0 and KTM 200 Duke are already available with USD forks.

However, the adjustability with current RSU forks is missing on newer USD forks. Another update for 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is the introduction of a hydroformed handlebar. It is designed to improve handling and stability across varied riding conditions. Other potential benefits include improved strength to weight ratio, better vibration damping, sleeker design and longer life with enhanced structural integrity.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V complies with the stricter OBD2B emission norms, without compromising on any of the performance aspects. Powering the bike is a 197.75 cc, oil cooled Fi engine that generates 20.8 PS and 17.25 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike continues with the earlier ride modes of Sport, Urban and Rain. Performance numbers are lower when using the Urban and Rain mode.

Other features carried over include adjustable clutch and brake levers and LED headlamps and DRLs. Tech kit includes a fully digital instrument cluster and TVS SmartXonnect™ connectivity suite with Bluetooth and voice assist. Users can access call and SMS alerts, crash alert, lean angle mode, race telemetry, low fuel warning and turn-by-turn navigation.

Sportier styling

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is preferred for its race-inspired design aesthetics. The new 2025 model has a more captivating profile, made possible with the golden USD forks, striking red alloy wheel at front and refreshed graphics on the fuel tank and engine belly pan. 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is available in three colour options – Glossy Black, Matte Black and Granite Grey.

Apart from these updates, most of the other features are the same as earlier. TVS Apache RTR 200 4V utilizes a double cradle frame with monoshock rear suspension. The bike has 17-inch wheels, wrapped in 90/90 front (tubeless) and 130/70 rear tyre (tubeless radial). Braking setup comprises 270 mm and 240 mm petal disc brakes at front and rear, respectively. The bike has dual-channel ABS with RLP control and single-channel super-moto ABS function.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V pricing

With the updates, the new 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is available at a starting price of Rs 1,53,990. In comparison, Bajaj NS200 has a price tag of Rs 1.58 lakh. KTM 200 Duke is available at Rs 2.06 lakh, whereas Honda Hornet 2.0 starts at Rs 1.57 lakh.