2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 First Ride Review – Chasing Finer Features!

The Apache RTR 310 has always been a solid offering attracting enthusiasts who needed a taste of all the electronic rider aids offered in bigger vehicles. Even in terms of design and appearance, TVS Apache RTR 310 possessed an edge of wildness and aggression that redefined the street fighter genre.

Now, TVS has deemed it worthy to update this already tempting package with more features and new colourways and graphics with MY25 version. The bike has been launched starting from Rs 2.4 lakh (Ex-sh). After experiencing this updated motorcycle on road and race track at the national media drive held in Coimbatore, this is what we think about the new 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 First Ride Review

Where pricing is concerned, TVS Motor is offering an introductory offer of Rs 10,000 that brings the starting price to Rs 2.4 lakh (Introductory, Ex-sh) for the Base variant. The Top variant has been priced at Rs 2.57 lakh (Introductory, Ex-sh). BTO Kit 1 or Dynamic Kit costs Rs 2.75 lakh (Ex-sh) and BTO Kit 2 or Dynamic Pro Kit costs Rs 2.85 lakh (Ex-sh).

Where design is concerned, there are not a lot of new elements added to 2025 model. Primary additions include knuckle guards and new LED turn indicators which get sequential function now. There are four colours on offer – Arsenal Black, Fury Yellow, Fiery Red and Sepang Blue, depending on variants chosen.

Fiery Red is a new colour, while other three are carried over with refreshed graphics for a more appealing look. Added knuckle guards have a sturdy metallic mount at one end and lend a muscular look and add to the overall aggression of this motorcycle. To untrained eyes, new 2025 model looks almost identical to its predecessor, which is not a bad thing as it was a handsome machine to begin with.

New Features!

This is what it boil down to, with 2025 Apache RTR 310. The new features. New RTR 310 continues with its reverse-inclined 312.12cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC 4V/cyl engine that contributes to mass centralisation and overall handling characteristics. The engine is updated with a new forged aluminium piston which is stronger and lighter than before and PVC coated piston rings. Together, they ensure higher endurance than before.

New model gets the same transparent clutch cover which we saw on updated Apache RR 310 last year. With 2025 model, TVS has added keyless functionality, which is a breath of fresh air in the premium street fighter genre. Michelin Road 5 tyres promise more traction and stability on roads and track. Biggest upgrade in features are with electronic rider aids on 2025 Apache RTR 310.

The most notable addition is Launch Control, which can be turned on when Track Ride Mode is selected. When activated, rider should hold the clutch, go full throttle and release the clutch and the bike will launch with optimum traction. Also new, is Drag Torque Control, unlocked with its 6-axis IMU (Inertia Measurement Unit). This feature allows for aggressive downshifts during engine braking, preventing rear wheel slip.

There are a lot of features offered as standard even with the Base variant. These include the Michelin Road 5 tyres, new knuckle guards, sequential turn indicators, transparent clutch cover, cruise control, linear traction control, drag torque control, rear wheel lift protection and more. Upgrading to the Top variant brings a bi-directional quick-shifter.

BTO Pack 1 or Dynamic Kit brings TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), adjustable front and rear suspension from KYB along with a Brass coated chain. It is BTO Kit 2 or Dynamic Pro kit that brings out all the bells and whistles including keyless ride, launch control, cornering drag torque control, cornering ABS, cornering traction control, cornering cruise control and slope dependent control, among others.

Other than these, 2025 Apache RTR 310 continues with most of the features that its predecessor carried. These include LED lighting, 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with a host of information and controls, fancy switchgear, a trellis frame and aluminium rear subframe, fat tyres, premium braking components and more.

Performance – Road & Track

2025 Apache RTR 310 is more of an experience upgrade than performance upgrade. That’s because this motorcycle still offers the same performance metrics that it used to offer before. It still offers 35.6 PS and 28.7 Nm in Sport, Track and SuperMoto modes and 27.1 PS and 27.3 Nm in Urban and Rain mode. So, the improved performance that we saw with 2024 Apache RR 310 is not a part of 2025 Apache RTR 310.

It would have been more thrilling if TVS had infused the higher performance of updated RR 310. As things stand, 2025 Apache RTR 310 offers a similar performance as it did before. TVS had organised a track session at the CoASTT High Performance Centre in Coimbatore and a long road ride in and around Coimbatore.

On the track, we only used launch control feature once at the start of our lap. It allowed us to launch this motorcycle like a missile without losing traction or the front wheel lifting off. It was a well tuned and implemented feature. Linear and cornering drag torque control worked well too and we didn’t once face any wheel slippage under aggressive downshifts on the race track.

The Michelin Road 5 dual compound tyres offered excellent feel and feedback along with optimum traction, making track work breeze. This is also down to the combination of bike’s chassis agility, steering geometry, performance, extensive rider aids, impeccable braking, TVS’ extensive racing expertise and more. All these aspects give a boost in confidence to riders to tackle corners carrying higher speeds, lean more, brake late and throttle early.

On the road, 2025 Apache RTR 310 offered excellent low-speed driveability and did not heat up as much in slow-moving traffic. Suspension tuning even at TVS’ prescribed settings, did a great job absorbing bumps and undulations of public roads. Suspension can be dialled up or down as per rider preference as they are fully adjustable for pre-load, rebound and compression with BTO variants.

Conclusion

There’s nothing to complain about the 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310. It continues to be an excellent segue into the big bike realm if you want to experience and get well versed with all electronic rider aids offered by these expensive big bikes. In the segment this bike operates, we cannot think of another motorcycle that packs these many features and electronic rider aids at that price point, making it a VFM choice.

This bike is clearly not for the ‘No Replacement For Displacement’ audience out there who are just chasing spec sheets and raw performance numbers without realising the new onslaught in rider aids. For audience who wants to experience finer features and the latest and greatest in motorcycling world at an affordable price, 2025 Apache RTR 310 makes a heck of a proposition.