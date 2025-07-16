2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 Launch Price Rs 2.34 Lakh – More Features

Key changes for 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 include the updated engine that delivers higher power and torque

TVS Apache RTR 310 was originally launched in 2023, rivalling the likes of KTM 390 Duke and Triumph Speed 400. The updated version of Apache RTR 310 has now been introduced, closely mirroring the changes seen with the faired RR 310 in 2024 and 2025. Let’s check out the updates and also see what features have been carried forward with the 2025 Apache RTR 310.

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 – Upgraded Tech package

Pricing starts from Rs 2.34 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 2.85 lakh (Ex-sh). There are four variants to choose from with 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310. These include Base, Top, BTO Kit 1 and BTO Kit 2. While Base variant packs most of the electronic riding aids, Top variant priced at Rs 2.57 lakh (Ex-sh) is the one with bi-directional quick-shifter.

BTO Kit 1 priced at Rs 2.75 lakh (Ex-sh) brings additional aspiring features while BTO Kit 2 priced at Rs 2.85 lakh (Ex-sh) offers all the bells and whistles. Depending on variant, colour options include Fiery Red, Arsenal Black, Fury Yellow and Sepang Blue, featuring updated graphics. 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310’s tech package is improved quite a bit.

The main highlight with 2025 model is keyless ride feature, which is segment first. Other notable elements with the 2025 model are hand guards, sequantial turn indicators, DLC coated forged pistons, PVC coated piston rings, hybrid chassis, freestyler ergonomics, fully adjustable front and rear suspension from KYB and Michelin Road 5 dual compound tyres.

Also, the company is offering bi-directional quick-shifter, intelligent electronic throttle, transparent clutch cover, RTDSC with 6-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), launch control, drag torque control, intelligent cruise control and sequential TSI. Drag torque control prevents rear wheel slip during engine braking and downshifting.

The freestyler DNA of Apache RTR 310 has been retained with electronic rider aids like cornering ABS, cornering traction control, slope dependent control, wheelie control, cornering cruise control and rear lift-off control are present too. KYB adjustable suspension allows for fine-tuning of ride quality while Michelin Road 5 tyres provide optimum grip and traction.

Performance metrics remain the same as the bike continues with similar numbers as before. This means 35.6 PS of peak power and 28.7 Nm of peak torque, mated to a slipper clutch, bi-directional quick-shifter and a 6-speed gearbox.

Features & Equipment

It continues with a 5-inch TFT with adaptive brightness and day and night mode options. A wide range of information is displayed such as speedometer, odometer, trip meter, top speed, fuel gauge, ride mode selected, etc. The TFT console has SmartXonnect connectivity suite, offering a wide range of features.

Users can access calls, SMS and music. Other features include voice assist, navigation, race telemetry, crash alert and Gopro control. Users can also store important documents such as driving license, RC card, etc. in digital format. A USB charging port can be installed as an accessory.

Visually, 2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 continues with its dominating road presence. Some of the key highlights include imposing split headlamps with powerful illumination, USD forks in golden finish, sculpted fuel tank design, rugged engine cowl, step-up seat, upswept exhaust, split grab rails and dynamic twin tail lamp.

BTO kits

2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 continues with the BTO kits, which are largely the same as earlier. With the BTO Kit 1, users can upgrade with features such as tyre pressure monitoring system, brass coated chain and fully adjustable front and rear suspension.

For a more enhanced ride experience, users can choose the BTO Kit 2. It has upgrades such as race-tuned dynamic stability control, cornering ABS, cornering traction control, cornering cruise control, cornering drag torque control, wheelie control, slope dependent control and rear wheel lift-off control. The just introduced keyless ride feature is also with BTO Kit 2 only.