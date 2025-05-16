2025 TVS iQube S and ST Launched – Bigger Battery, More Range

TVS Motor has been updating its iQube electric scooter lineup periodically to keep them relevant and boost sales at the same time. In that regard, we got to see the launch of 2025 TVS iQube S and ST variants in India with an updated powertrain that is aimed to offer more range for buyers. Let’s take a look at all the updates.

2025 TVS iQube S and ST

Ever since it was launched, TVS iQube has emerged as one of the best-selling electric scooters in India. Now that Ola Electric sales are crumbling down, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak have gained quite a bit of the market share. There are multiple trim levels of iQube and only the S and ST trims have been updated to MY25 version. Where design changes are concerned, we can see dual-tone seats, beige inner panels and a pillion backrest.

Starting with 2025 iQube S, the company has priced it at Rs 1.17 lakh (Effective Price, Delhi). Previously, it used to come equipped with a 3.3 kWh battery pack that was rated to deliver around 100 km of range on a single charge in the real world. The new 2025 iQube S gets a slightly larger 3.5 kWh battery pack and TVS is advertising it with an IDC range of 145 km on a single charge.

It continues to get a 7-inch TFT cluster with HMI integration and other features like 32L underseat storage, USB charging port, external charging socket, 118+ connected features, front disc brake, 78 km/h top speed, 0-40 km/h sprint in 4.2s, reverse mode, 12-inch tyres at both ends, LED lighting telematics, turn-by-turn navigation and more.

2025 iQube ST

The same 3.3 kWh to 3.5 kWh battery pack upgrade can also be seen with a smaller battery variant of the top-spec 2025 TVS iQube ST trim. However, 2025 iQube ST gets an upgrade to its larger battery variant where the 5.1 kWh battery pack has been replaced with a 5.3 kWh pack with a claimed IDC range of 212 km on a single charge. 2025 iQube ST 3.5 kWh costs Rs 1.28 lakh (Effective price) and 5.3 kWh variant costs 1.59 lakh (Effective price).

Being the top-spec iQube ST trim, it gets a host of features and technology on top of S trim. These include a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster that is a touchscreen, music control, voice assist with Alexa skillset and more. At 132 kg, it is slightly heavier than S trim and hence there is a slight drop in performance as it has a 0-40 km/h sprint of 4.5s.

In the Indian market, 2025 TVS iQube S and ST rival the likes of Ola S1 Pro and Pro+, Ather Rizta, Bajaj Chetak and Hero Vida V2 Plus and V2 Pro, among others. With the larger batteries and more IDC-claimed range, the 2025 TVS iQube S and iQube ST are likely to attract more buyers than they did before.

