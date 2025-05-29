2025 TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC Launch Price Rs 89k – What’s New?

Remember the recent teasers of 2025 Jupiter 125 that sparked speculations of a new generation model? TVS Motor has just launched that product, but it is not what the automotive fraternity thought it would be. What it is, is a new DT SXC variant with dual-tone colourway and a new and larger instrument screen. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC

TVS Motor has just launched the 2025 Jupiter 125 DT SXC variant in India. This is a new variant that packs two new colourways for this scooter along with some functional updates including a new and larger colour instrument cluster. These are likely to boost the appeal of Jupiter 125 further against rivals like Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino and Suzuki Access.

Where pricing is concerned, the new DT SXC variant costs Rs 88,942 (Ex-sh). There are two new colourways with DT SXC variant. These are Ivory Brown and Ivory Grey. In Jupiter 125’s variant hierarchy, DT SXC is positioned below the SmartXonnect variant that costs Rs 92,001 (Ex-sh).

This is interesting because SmartXonnect variant misses out on the new dual-tone colourway and it gets a split instrument cluster with two distinct elements that looks slightly like an afterthought. But the higher price is because one of these screens on SmartXonnect variant is a TFT unit which is considered superior.

What’s new?

In contrast, DT SXC gets a larger single-piece colour instrument cluster that is an LCD unit. It also supports SmartXonnect connectivity suite including call alerts, SMS alerts, turn-by-turn navigation voice commands, vehicle tracking with smartphone app and other features. Other than these updates, there isn’t anything new with DT SXC variant.

Mechanically, 2025 TVS Jupiter 125 continues to be powered by the same 124.8cc single-cylinder engine that is capable of generating up to 8.7 bhp of peak power and 11.1 Nm of peak torque with iGo assist. It continues to get the same conveniences like a large under-seat storage and front fuel filler cap, among others.

There is still no confirmation from the brand or any test mule sightings of a new generation model of Jupiter 125. If there is one, it would borrow design elements from Jupiter 110 scooter launched last year with the sleek LED DRL signature and LED tail lights and LED indicators.