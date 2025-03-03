2025 TVS Jupiter Gets Updated With OBD-2B Compliance

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) has officially begun dispatching its OBD-2B compliant range of two-wheelers, starting with the TVS Jupiter 110. The updated scooter is now available across dealerships in India, with a starting price of Rs 76,691 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the base variant. This move marks TVS’s commitment to adopting advanced emission norms and enhancing vehicle efficiency, aligning with the latest regulatory standards.

Benefits of OBD-2B Compliance

TVS has confirmed that its entire two- and three-wheeler portfolio will transition to OBD-2B standards before the end of March 2025. The OBD-2B (On-Board Diagnostics) technology is a significant upgrade, allowing real-time monitoring of critical engine and emission parameters. Equipped with advanced sensors, these vehicles can track throttle response, air-fuel ratio, engine temperature, fuel quantity, and engine speed. The Engine Control Unit (ECU) processes this data in real-time to ensure optimal performance, enhanced durability, and lower emissions, making TVS vehicles cleaner and more eco-friendly throughout their lifecycle.

Prices and Variants

The TVS Jupiter 110 OBD-2B compliant model is available in four variants, catering to different customer preferences. The base Drum variant is priced at Rs 76,691 (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable option. The Drum Alloy variant, which offers alloy wheels for enhanced aesthetics and durability, is priced at Rs 82,441. The Drum SXC variant, featuring additional styling and convenience features, costs Rs 85,991. The top-spec Disc SXC variant, which comes with a front disc brake for superior braking performance, is priced at Rs 89,791.

Dimensions & Ergonomics

The Jupiter 110 is designed for a comfortable and stable ride, featuring a wheelbase of 1,275 mm, ensuring stability at higher speeds. It offers a ground clearance of 163 mm, which is adequate for tackling Indian road conditions. The seat length of 756 mm provides ample space for both the rider and pillion, while a front leg space of 380 mm ensures a relaxed riding position. The scooter has a kerb weight of 106 kg, making it easy to manoeuvre in city traffic while maintaining stability.

It is equipped with 90/90-12 tubeless tyres on both the front and rear, offering superior grip and durability. Braking performance is enhanced with a 220 mm front disc brake (available in the top variant), providing strong stopping power. The rear features a 130 mm drum brake, ensuring balanced braking and safety.

Engine & Performance

Powering the TVS Jupiter 110 is a 113.3cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine, delivering 5.9 kW at 6,500 rpm. The engine produces 9.8 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm with assist and 9.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm without assist, ensuring smooth acceleration and fuel efficiency. With its refined engine and advanced OBD-2B compliance, the Jupiter 110 is optimized for better fuel economy, lower emissions, and enhanced durability, making it a practical choice for daily commuting.