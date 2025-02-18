2025 TVS Ronin Launch Price Rs 1.35 L – Updated Features, New Colours

With the Ronin, TVS aimed to bridge the gap between multiple motorcycle genres like Roadster, Scrambler and Cruiser. This motorcycle is loaded with technology and is a great proposition at the price point it is offered. With 2025 TVS Ronin, the company has introduced some changes. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 TVS Ronin Launch

In December 2024, on the final day of TVS MotoSoul 4.0 event held in Goa, the company unveiled the updated 2025 TVS Ronin. This motorcycle featured new colours and exciting upgrades to equipment list and the launch has materialised now, in February 2025.

The price for 2025 TVS Ronin still starts from Rs 1.35 lakh (Ex-sh), just like before. That’s because the base SS variant has not undergone any changes. The main change with 2025 Ronin is bestowed on mid-spec DS variant, which is now priced at Rs 1.59 lakh (Ex-sh), which is a couple of thousand rupees more than the variant it replaces.

Specs & Features

The main addition that commanded this price hike with DS variant is dual-channel ABS, which is a welcome move. The top-spec TD variant along with TD Special Edition variant have been carried over as they were. Other then dual-channel ABS, 2025 TVS Ronin brings new colours – Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember.

Notable features of TVS Ronin continue to be LED lighting all around, fancy chain cover, dual-tone alloy wheels, Gold finish USD front forks, asymmetric speedo with SmartXonnect connectivity, ABS modes, Glide Through Technology, silent start with ISG, a slipper clutch, adjustable levers and more.

Where powertrains are concerned, 2025 TVS Ronin continues to be powered by the same 225.9cc oil-cooled engine, delivering 20 bhp of peak power and 19.93 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Statement from TVS Motor

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS RONIN has redefined modern-retro motorcycling in the country and continues to embody the essence of #Unscripted motorcycling, empowering riders to explore unchartered paths with confidence and style.

With the 2025 edition, we bring in a new palette of striking colours along with upgraded safety features and are excited to bring this refreshed model to our customers and look forward to their enthusiastic response as they experience the next chapter of the TVS RONIN’s journey.”