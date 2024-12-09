2025 TVS Ronin Unveiled Ahead Of Launch – New Colours

The same 225.9cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine is carried over with 2025 TVS Ronin with 20.1 bhp, 19.93 Nm and a 5-speed gearbox

One of India’s leading 2W and 3W vehicle manufacturers, TVS Motor, has just unveiled the updated 2025 Ronin at MotoSoul 4.0. This is a welcome update to TVS Ronin, which directly takes on Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350. Prices for 2025 TVS Ronin will be revealed in January 2025.

Updated 2025 TVS Ronin Unveiled

On the final day of TVS MotoSoul 4.0, the company unveiled new and refreshed 2025 TVS RONIN. Alongside an impressive display of innovation, diverse racing formats, and pioneering collaborations, TVS showcased 2025 Ronin with new colours at Vagator, Goa. 2025 comes with vibrant colours and graphics along with an update to its components.

The new colour options are Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember. These new colours replace Delta Blue and Stargaze Black options seen with MY2024. With this update, TVS aims for a better sales proposition than before to tackle immediate rivals like the popular Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

Apart from the new colours, there are a few mechanical updates as well, but not for all variants. TVS Ronin continues to be offered in three variants – SS, DS and TD. With the 2025 TVS Ronin, mid-spec DS variant has been updated with dual-channel ABS, for more assurance to rider ensuring a safer braking experience.

Up until now, only the top-spec TD variant got dual-channel ABS, while base SS and mid-spec DS variants only got single-channel ABS. That’s changed with 2025 Ronin. Now, the upgrade to TD variant over DS variant will give adjustable levers and TVS’ SmartXonnect connectivity suite with Bluetooth and navigation.

Price To Be Announced

Currently, TVS Ronin is priced starting from Rs 1.35 lakh (Ex-sh) for base SS variant, Rs 1.57 lakh (Ex-sh) for mid-spec DS variant and Rs 1.7 lakh (Ex-sh) for top-spec TD variant. With the 2025 Ronin, there could be an increase in price, especially with the mid-spec DS variant as it gets the updated dual-channel ABS.

Other components like the USD telescopic front forks and rear mono-shock, single disc brake setup at either end, remain the same. Powertrain is carried over unchanged too. The 225.9cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine makes 20.1 bhp and 19.93 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Statement from TVS Motor

Commenting on the last day of the festival, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS MotoSoul 2024, with its theme ‘Feel the Adrenaline, Feel the Inspiration, Feel the Groove,’ has been a true celebration of passion, creativity, and community.

With every edition, we aim to elevate the spirit of motorcycling, offering exciting experiences for riders and enthusiasts alike. It is inspiring to see the motorcycling community thrive, and we remain dedicated to creating unique experiences that strengthen the bond between man and machine.”

