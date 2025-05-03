2025 TVS Sport Gets New ES+ Variant – Launch Price Rs 61k

One of India’s leading 2W and 3W manufacturers, TVS Motor, has just launched a new variant with its Sport budget commuter motorcycle. This is TVS’ most affordable motorcycle and is positioned below the Star City+ and Raider 125. This Splendor rivalling commuter bike now gets attractive new colours with this new variant too. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 TVS Sport

The budget commuter motorcycle segment in India is vastly dominated by Hero MotoCorp with its evergreen Splendor lineup. Challenging this motorcycle is TVS Sport which offers a larger engine and associated performance and undercuts in pricing as well. With the 2025 Sport, TVS has launched a new variant to boost its appeal further.

Called Self Start ES+, this new variant is priced at Rs 60,881 (Ex-sh, Delhi). 2025 TVS Sport Self Start ES+ is slotted above Self Start (ES) Alloy Wheels variant priced at Rs 59,881 (Ex-sh, Delhi) and below Self Start (ELS) Alloy Wheels variant priced at Rs 71,785 (Ex-sh, Delhi). One can call Self Start ES+ a mid-variant between the other two.

2025 TVS Sport ES+ is offered in two colours and they stand out from other colourways offered with the remaining two variants. These include Grey Red and Black Neon. These colourways have nice finishes and minimalist graphics on fuel tank. Front headlight cowl and front mudguard are colour-coded too.

Interestingly, ES+ is the only variant that gets a black pillion grab rail, while the other two variants get a Silver finish. One could say that ES+ is the sportiest version of TVS Sport commuter. ES+ is also the only variant in Sport’s lineup to get pinstriping on alloy wheels and these pinstriping are also colour-coded and not random, which is a nice touch.

What does it get?

Components of TVS Sport are pretty basic, owing to its market positioning and price tag. It gets RSU telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Drum brakes are the only option to bring this motorcycle to a halt. There’s a 10L fuel tank and the kerb weight of this motorcycle is 112 kg and has a ground clearance of 175 mm.

Powering this motorcycle is a 109.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine that is rated to deliver a peak power of 8.08 bhp at 7,350 RPM and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 RPM, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The top speed is 90 km/h.