2025 Updated Maruti XL6 Reach Showrooms – New Features Detailed

India’s largest car manufacturer by volumes, Maruti Suzuki, has silently updated its MPV lineup in India without any fuss. First we saw the Ertiga being updated and now, we can see its premium Nexa counterpart, the XL6 also offered with similar treatments. Units have reached showrooms already and sales have commenced too. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Updated Maruti XL6

In a rather hush hush manner, Maruti Suzuki has updated its MPV lineup with larger dimensions, updated interior elements and features. There hasn’t been any announced price increments associated with this update after the inclusion of 6 airbags as standard equipment with Ertiga and XL6.

Where updates go, Ertiga and XL6 received major ones with sheet metal changes where the rear section has been elongated by around 40 mm. Same can be seen with 2025 updated Maruti XL6 shown in the video by CARS WITH ANURAG Youtube channel. In this video, we can see the top-spec Alpha+ AT variant in a Silver shade.

While the entire vehicle has been more or less carried over, Maruti Suzuki seems to have elongated XL6’s rear to make it larger and more upright. Length has increased by around 40 mm now and we can see that rear tailgate is now a lot more upright. There’s a new roof spoiler at the rear which is longer than before.

Interior changes

On the inside, changes are a lot more obvious. While the front occupant area has been largely carried over, 2nd row and 3rd row occupants get a new experience with 2025 updated Maruti XL6. For starters, the roof mounted AC vents with blower have been axed in favour of floor mounted AC vents without blower for 2nd row.

3rd row occupants get a dedicated blower now, which the 2nd occupants used to enjoy in pre-update XL6. Beside steering wheel, there’s a switch to enable or disable this blower.

Also, 2nd and 3rd row occupants now get Type-C ports. For some reason, Maruti has put both AC vents for 3rd row on the right side and both USB Type-C ports on the left side.

Both sides get cupholders, though. There are a few deletions too. Pre-update XL6 used to get cooled cup holders, which has been removed now. Maruti Suzuki now offers 6 airbags as standard, which used to be just 4 before.

Powertrain has been retained as they were. So, the same 1.5L 4-cyl NA Petrol engine with 102 bhp and 136.8 Nm has been carried over with the same 5-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox options. CNG option has been retained too and the CNG tank position is still inside luggage area like it was before.