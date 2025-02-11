2025 Vespa Lineup Launch Price Rs 1.32 Lakh – TFT Screen, Special Editions

Iconic scooter manufacturer, Vespa, has just launched its 2025 model lineup of its scooters in India. The refreshed lineup now gets a revised design, which the company updates once in a decade to appeal to new gen of buyers. The 2025 Vespa lineup gets new tech too, and the company is offering special editions to captivate buyers further.

2025 Vespa Lineup

The launch price for 2025 Vespa lineup is Rs 1.32 lakh (Ex-sh) and it goes till Rs 1.96 lakh (Ex-sh). Starting with the lower variants, we have the Vespa and Vespa S. There is a new evolutionary design with 2025 Vespa and Vespa S and the company also mentions that there are new engines for smoother acceleration and higher gradability.

Speaking of, Vespa and Vespa S are offered with both 125cc and 150cc engine options. Colour palette for Vespa include Verde Amabile, Rosso Red, Pearl White, Nero Black, Azzurro Provenza, Blue and Pearl White and Orange and Pearl White. With Vespa S, there is a new Oro special edition with a Gold tint.

Other colours in the palette of Vespa S include Verde Ambizioso (Matte), Oro, Pearl White, Nero Black (Matte), Giallo Yellow (Matte), Arancio Impulsivo, Red and Pearl White and Black and Pearl White.

New Vespa Tech variants

For the first time, the company has expanded the portfolio with Vespa Tech and Vespa Tech S with a starting price of Rs 1.92 lakh (Ex-sh). The engine choices are the same for Vespa Tech and Vespa Tech S variants – 125cc and 150cc. The main goal with these variants is to infuse modern technology into the classic charm.

In that regard, the features addition include keyless ignition and a new TFT instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity and even navigation. Vespa Tech also gets a new special edition called Qala that incorporates traditional mehandi arts as part of the design appeal aimed at buyers who crave exclusivity.

The colour palette includes Special Edition – Qala, Energico Blue and Grigio Grey for Vespa Tech and Nero Black (Matte) and Pearl White for Vespa Tech S. 2025 Vespa lineup will be available for purchase across all authorised dealerships from 25th February, 2025.

Statement from Vespa

Speaking at the event, Mr Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said, “Vespa has always been more than just a mode of transport since its inception. It’s a cultural icon, a symbol of self-expression for many generations, and an inspiration for artists and creators.

Every decade the Vespa has undergone evolution attracting newer enthusiasts for the brand. As Vespa completes over a decade in India, Vespa’s introduction of an all- new 2025 product portfolio with futuristic features, vibrant and appealing palette has been in the making. It is a significant transition celebrating a new decade and being relevant to a new generation of customers.

In India, Vespa occupies the luxury scooter segment, and we intend to grow it as a luxury-lifestyle brand. 2025 is start of new era of Vespa in India and I am quite excited with the possibilities that it brings.”