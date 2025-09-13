2025 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spied Testing – New Details

2025 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift to Get Level-2 ADAS, Stronger Rival to Creta and Seltos

The Volkswagen Taigun, first launched in India in September 2021, is preparing for a major facelift ahead of its scheduled market debut. Test mules have already been spotted testing on Indian roads, revealing a few cosmetic revisions, likely interior upgrades, and a stronger focus on safety.

Among the most notable additions might be Level-2 ADAS, a feature currently missing from the Taigun but increasingly common among its competitors. Positioned in the highly competitive compact SUV space, the Taigun facelift will renew its rivalry with segment leaders like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Tata Curvv, among others.

Exterior Updates: Fresh Design with Global Styling Cues

Spy shots of the facelifted Taigun show heavy camouflage at the front and rear, hinting at where most design changes may be made. Expected updates include revised bumpers, redesigned headlamps with sequential turn indicators, and a refreshed front grille that is larger in size.

Volkswagen may also introduce new LED lighting signatures and a range of fresh colour options, aligning the SUV with the brand’s latest global design language. On the sides, familiar elements like wheel arch cladding, blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, and body-coloured door handles remain, while new alloy wheel designs are likely to debut with the facelift.

Interior and Safety

While the test prototype didn’t reveal much of the cabin, the facelifted Taigun is expected to feature upgraded upholstery, soft-touch dashboard materials, and dual-zone climate control. A 360-degree camera could also be added to the equipment list. However, reports suggest that the Taigun facelift may not offer a panoramic sunroof, a popular feature in this segment.

The biggest upgrade comes in the form of Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). This long-awaited addition will bring the Taigun in line with rivals like the Creta, Seltos, and MG Astor. Likely features include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic high-beam assist. These will be offered alongside existing safety kit such as six airbags, traction control, EBD, rear parking sensors, and IRVMs with integrated features.

Engines and Price Outlook

Under the hood, the facelifted Taigun is expected to continue with the current set of engines. The 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine delivers 115 hp and 178 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. The 1.5-litre TSI petrol unit produces 150 hp and 250 Nm, available with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG. There are rumours about an 8-speed automatic, replacing the 6-speed gearbox too.

With the inclusion of Level-2 ADAS and other premium features, the 2025 Taigun facelift is likely to see a price revision. Currently, the Taigun is priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 19.83 lakh (ex-showroom), and the facelift is expected to command a higher premium when it launches in 2026.