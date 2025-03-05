2025 Volvo XC90 Facelift Launch Price Rs 1.03 Cr – 250 Bhp, 0-100 7.7s

Several exterior updates and feature additions for the Volvo XC90 facelift have been borrowed from the all-electric Volvo EX90

Volvo has introduced the 2025 Volvo XC90 facelift with a refreshed profile and multiple additions to the equipment list. Prices start at Rs 1.03 crore, which is around Rs 2 lakh more than the outgoing model. 2025 Volvo XC90 facelift will continue to rival the likes of Mercedes GLE, BMW X5 and Audi Q7. Let’s take a look at all the various updates available with the XC90 facelift.

2025 Volvo XC90 facelift – What’s new?

While retaining its classy, elegant profile, the 2025 Volvo XC90 facelift gets an updated front fascia. Especially exciting is the refreshed grille that comes with captivating diagonal slats. Volvo has chosen a sleeker profile for the Thor-hammer headlights and a more refined bumper design. Side profile is enhanced by a striking new set of alloy wheels.

At the rear, 2025 Volvo XC90 facelift gets darker layers on the vertically stacked tail lamps. With the updated XC90, Volvo has also introduced a new colour option of Mulberry Red. The earlier colour options have been retained. These include Crystal White, Onyx Black, Bright Dusk, Denim Blue and Vapour Grey.

Dimensionally, XC90 facelift is 4,953 mm long, 1,931 mm wide and 1,773 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,984 mm. While standard variants have ground clearance of 238 mm, users can unlock a higher ground clearance of 267 mm by choosing the air suspension option.

Interior updates

While the overall look and feel of the cabin has been retained, Volvo has introduced upholstery made from recyclable materials. This approach is similar to that of the EX90 SUV. As part of its sustainability goals, the brand has been making the transition from leather to high-quality, progressive materials.

New XC90 facelift gets a larger 11.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports OTA updates. It runs on Google services including Google Play, Google Assistant and Google Maps. Users can access real-time traffic info and automatic rerouting. Most other features are the same as that of the outgoing models.

Volvo XC90 has a panoramic sunroof, Bowers & Wilkins high fidelity audio system and wireless charging. Users can access third row air conditioning, four-zone climate system, air purifier and remote cabin pre-cleaning. Other highlights include driver and front passenger seats with memory, front seat ventilation, heating and massage and ambient lighting.

Safety kit is largely the same as the outgoing model. It includes dual-stage airbags, 360° camera, lane keeping aid, adaptive cruise control, park assist, rear collision warning, auto-dimming rear-view mirrors, adaptive power steering and a head-up display.

Performance

XC90 facelift continues with the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid engine. It generates 250 hp and 360 Nm of torque. The SUV has an AWD driveline and utilizes an automatic transmission. 0 to 100 km/h is achievable in 7.7 seconds. The rated top speed is 180 km/h. Fuel efficiency (combined) is around 12.39 km per litre.

Talking about rivals, the Audi Q7 is the most accessible at a starting price of Rs 88.70 lakh. Similar to XC90, the Audi Q7 also does not have a diesel option. In comparison, the Mercedes GLE and BMW X5 offer both petrol and diesel engine options. BMW X5 petrol and diesel variants are priced at Rs 97.80 lakh and Rs 99.80 lakh, respectively. Mercedes GLE starts at Rs 1.12 crore for the petrol variant and Rs 99 lakh for the diesel model.