2025 VW T-Cross Launched In Brazil – Hints At Taigun Facelift For India

To keep competition in check, upcoming Taigun facelift might pack all the new attributes from 2025 VW T-Cross launched in Brazil

Volkswagen just revealed the MY25 update to its popular SUV offering, T-Cross with many exterior and interior updates. Based on MQB A0 platform, it is a popular product in many markets and has derivatives and closely related vehicles in many markets. One of the closely related vehicles is VW Taigun sold in India. You know where we’re getting at.

2025 VW T-Cross Launched

Before Skoda Auto Volkswagen India launched Taigun compact SUV in India, the Latin-spec VW T-Cross gave us a good idea as to what we could expect from India-spec Taigun. Taigun is now almost 4 years old and might get a mid-life facelift to boost sales and volumes and expand its features list and appeal among Indian buyers.

At the same time, 2025 VW T-Cross was launched in Latin markets for a starting price of R$ 142,990 (approx Rs. 23.27 lakh). It could be a major insight into what we can expect with Taigun facelift whenever it launches. Volkswagen Taigun has been a very tempting and safe compact SUV proposition in India ever since it was launched in 2021.

It was inspired by China-spec VW T-Cross and is closely related to Latin-spec T-Cross as well. Considering the number of similarities between Latin-spec T-Cross and India-spec Taigun, some of the attributes seen on the new T-Cross might make their way to Taigun facelift.

What all is new?

There are very subtle exterior and interior design changes along with a few features added with the new 2025 T-Cross. On the outside, design differences lend a new fascia to T-Cross. Upper grill is now enlarged and VW logo is in the middle. Headlights have been sleekened to lend a modern appeal and they look nicer than before.

LED DRLs take an L-shape now and there is a chrome bar in the grill that connects these two LED DRLs. Bumper is all-new and gets two new triangular fake grills where fog lights used to be. If you’re wondering what happened to the fog lights, they’ve been removed. Side profile looks almost similar to previous model, except for the new 17-inch alloy wheels.

Tail lights are still connected in design, but get a slight revision in their lighting signatures. Rear bumper has been redesigned too and gets a large bull-bar-like silver element. On the inside, the new 10.1-inch free-standing infotainment screen, an optional panoramic sunroof and a few soft-touch plastics are the main additions.

Where safety is concerned, Volkswagen has added ADAS suite into the mix, but we didn’t see cameras on ORVMs. So, no 360-degree camera, yet. We hope Taigun facelift gets some of these features and more to keep competition in check. Powertrains-wise, Taigun facelift will continue with the same 115 PS 1.0L TSI and 150 PS 1.5L TSI Evo engines.