2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 Launched – Gets New Colour, Updated Graphics

India Yamaha Motor has just updated its sporty and performance scooter, the Aerox 155. While it is currently the only one of its kind in India, it is a go-to scooter where buyers crave more performance from their scooters than what is conventionally available in the market. With the MY25 version, there have been some cosmetic revisions. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 Launched

Yamaha has just updated its flagship scooter in the Indian market to MY25 version. It is entirely carried over to 2025 model year, while getting subtle updates in the way it looks, especially with Version S trim and packing powertrains that comply with latest emission standards. Even the price for 2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 and Version S variant hav been carried over as it was.

Speaking of, 2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 costs Rs 1,50,130 (Ex-sh) and Version S with more features than standard model costs Rs 1,53,430 (Ex-sh). Standard Aerox 155 continues to be offered in a Metallic Black colourway. The main change is in the colourways offered with 2025 Aerox 155 Version S variant.

Yamaha is offering MY25 version of Aerox 155 Version S in two colourways – Racing Blue and Ice Fluo Vermillion colourway. It has to be noted that Racing Blue is more or less the same as seen with MY24 version, albeit with a few new graphics. Ice Fluo Vermillion is all new and it replaces Grey Vermillion.

The new Ice Fluo Vermillion colourway looks rather nice, we would say. It packs a White-ish colour on its front apron and side body panels with Black and Fluo Orange as contrasting colours. We can see this Fluo Orange shade in its wheels too. Aerox 155 Version S Racing Blue gets Blue painted wheels.

Any other changes?

Version S is the only variant to get a Smart Key that unlocks keyless go function that works effectively well, as we found during our time with it. The same 155cc liquid-cooled DOHC 4V single-cylinder engine with VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) as R15, powers this scooter, delivering 14.75 bhp and 13.9 Nm. This engine is now BS6 P2 OBD2B emission standard compliant too.

Riding on 14-inch alloy wheels at both ends, Aerox 155 has been the de facto sporty performance scooter in India and Hero MotoCorp has just crashed Yamaha’s party with Xoom 160. It has to be noted that Hero has launched Xoom 160 at Rs 1,48,500 (Ex-sh), but deliveries of this ADV-style maxi-scooter are yet to commence.