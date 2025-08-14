2025 Yamaha Fascino and RayZR Launch Price Rs 79k – New Colours, TFT Screen

With festive season popping up in the peripheral vision, many 2W OEMs are jumping on to opportunities to boost sales. India Yamaha Motor (IYM) is at it too, as the brand has just launched 2025 versions of its 125cc Hybrid scooters with improved features and technology along with new colours to spruce up its appeal. Let’s take a closer look.

2025 Yamaha Fascino and RayZR

Yamaha is upping the game in 125cc scooter segment of India. Both Fascino and RayZR have been updated to 2025 model year with a few new colours and a few new features to increase value proposition to buyers. Bookings for both 2025 Fascino 125 and RayZR 125 have started and deliveries will commence soon.

Where pricing is concerned, the most affordable Yamaha 125cc scooter is 2025 RayZR 125 starting from Rs 79,340 (Ex-sh) and then Rally variant of MY25 version has been priced at Rs 92,970 (Ex-sh). 2025 Fascino 125, on the other hand, starts from Rs 80,750 (Ex-sh) and the S variant is priced at Rs 95,850 (Ex-sh).

That’s not all. For the first time, India Yamaha Motor is offering a new top-spec variant of Fascino 125 which now gets a TFT instrument cluster, a first on any Yamaha scooter sold in India including the flagship Aerox 155. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and Y-Connect app along with turn-by-turn navigation. 2025 Yamaha Fascino S TFT is priced at Rs 1,02,790 (Ex-sh).

Yamaha is also infusing a few new colours into the colour palette of Fascino. There’s a new Matte Grey shade with 2025 Fascino S, Metallic Light Green with disc brake variant of 2025 Fascino and Metallic White colour with 2025 Fascino drum brake. Also, RayZR Street Rally gets Matte Grey Metallic and RayZR disc variant gets Silver White Cocktail shade.

Enhanced Power Assist

Based on Yamaha’s Hybrid technology employed with their 125cc scooters, the company has carved out a new feature called Enhanced Power Assist. Yamaha is bundling a high-performance battery which delivers sustained high torque resulting in stronger acceleration and improved performance in situations like standstill starts and climbings inclines.

Then there are features like 21L under-seat storage, answer back feature, LED DRLs, SMG (Smart Motor Generator), engine stop start system, silent start along with improved efficiency. This 125cc engine is capable of generating 8.04 bhp and 10.3 Nm.

Statement from India Yamaha Motor

Speaking at the announcement, Mr. Itaru Otani, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group said, “Yamaha’s 125cc Hybrid scooter range has consistently delighted customers with its dynamic styling, superior comfort, and fuel-efficient performance. The introduction of the new ‘Enhanced Power Assist’ function marks another step forward in enhancing everyday riding convenience and instilling greater confidence among commuters.